PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Fr Joseph Louis, "activist for Lahore’s poor", has died (photos)
The priest was ill for some time. He served twice as Caritas executive secretary. In 1997, he set up a trust to fund education for adults and children, as well as health and professional skills development in the archdiocese’s rural areas. He also founded a housing colony for poor Christians and a centre for the blind.
