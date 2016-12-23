30 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/30/2016, 14.21

    PAKISTAN

    Fr Joseph Louis, "activist for Lahore’s poor", has died (photos)

    Kamran Chaudhry

    The priest was ill for some time. He served twice as Caritas executive secretary. In 1997, he set up a trust to fund education for adults and children, as well as health and professional skills development in the archdiocese’s rural areas. He also founded a housing colony for poor Christians and a centre for the blind.

    Lahore (AsiaNews) - Fr Joseph Louis, considered by Lahore Christians as an activist for the poor, died on Tuesday (27 December) at the age of 66 following a heart attack. He had been battling diabetes and a heart condition for years.

    Yesterday, some 2,000 people took part in his funeral celebrated by 60 priests at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore.

    "He had a vast pastoral experience of working in villages. The dedicated priest knew the context of grassroots and remained a social activist throughout his life", Mgr Joseph Arshad, archbishop of Faisalabad, told AsiaNews.

    Addressing those present, Fr Emmanuel Asi, executive secretary of the Catholic Bible Commission Pakistan, said, "We have lost a genuine priest who spent his life working for human welfare both in private as well as through Church platform.” 

    In 40 years of priesthood, Fr Louis served twice as the executive secretary of Caritas Lahore.

    In 1997 he set up the UMEED Trust (Urban Mobilisation for Education and Environment Development), which provides loans, non-formal child education, adult literacy courses, health and hygiene education as well as vocational skill development courses in the archdiocese’s rural areas.

    The clergyman also founded ‘Louis Town’, a housing colony for poor Christians, on the outskirts of Lahore, and a rehabilitation centre for the blind.

    Nadeem Yousaf, Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergencies national coordinator for Caritas Lahore, noted that Fr Joseph promoted youth leadership in the social arm of the Catholic Church in Pakistan. "Most of the people he appointed are now on top positions," he added.

    He also funded many students who depended entirely on him for their studies. However, it is sad,” Yousaf noted, “that the ten adult literacy centres, based in Lahore’s Christian slums, discontinued after he retired from Caritas Lahore, last year.”

    E' morto p. Joseph Louis,
    E' morto p. Joseph Louis, "l'attivista dei poveri di Lahore"-1


    E' morto p. Joseph Louis,
    E' morto p. Joseph Louis, "l'attivista dei poveri di Lahore"-2


    E' morto p. Joseph Louis,
    E' morto p. Joseph Louis, "l'attivista dei poveri di Lahore"-3


    E' morto p. Joseph Louis,
    E' morto p. Joseph Louis, "l'attivista dei poveri di Lahore"-4


    E' morto p. Joseph Louis,
    E' morto p. Joseph Louis, "l'attivista dei poveri di Lahore"-5


    E' morto p. Joseph Louis,
    E' morto p. Joseph Louis, "l'attivista dei poveri di Lahore"-6


    E' morto p. Joseph Louis,
    E' morto p. Joseph Louis, "l'attivista dei poveri di Lahore"-7
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    pakistan
    lahore
    fr joseph louis
    death
    activist
    poor
    caritas











    See also

    02/08/2005 VIETNAM
    Catholic seminarians work for the first time in state-run leprosarium
    The young men provided summer pastoral services in the Van Mon facility; patients and medical staff are grateful for the assistance offered by the future priests.

    11/01/2008 VIETNAM
    A “protest” prayer blocks Hanoi traffic
    A thousand catholics go in procession to the building that once housed the apostolic delegation which the archbishop wants returned to the Church. A petition drive has been launched in favour of this step. For almost a month the faithful have been gathering to demonstrate their support for the demand.

    21/12/2007 CHINA – VATICAN
    New bishop of Ningxia only ordained by prelates approved by the Pope
    The government had previously stopped the ceremony for “unspecified reasons.” More than 2,000 people crowd Yinchuan Cathedral to hail Mgr Li Jing as their new bishop. On a sadder note, the much loved bishop of Cangzhou has passed away. He spent more than 20 years in Maoist concentration camps in order not to renege the Pope.

    26/08/2008 VIETNAM
    Thousands of Catholics in the streets in Hanoi in support of Redemptorists
    Catholics lead a peaceful demonstration of solidarity in favour of the religious order’s demand to have their monastery land and Thai Ha parish back. The latter was illegally seized by the capital’s government. The archbishop urges the faithful to be “in communion” among themselves.

    03/12/2007 CHINA – VATICAN
    Ordination of the bishop of Guangzhou set for tomorrow
    Local Catholics confirm to AsiaNews that tomorrow after a year of waiting Fr Joseph Gan Junqiu will be ordained in Sacred Heart Cathedral. The delay was caused by the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association which sought to impose its own not so worthy ordaining bishops. The new bishop of Yichang is ordained but the ceremony for the ordination of the coadjutor bishop of Ningxia is postponed. The underground Church is not very happy.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.