» 05/02/2017, 20.41
VIETNAM
Thanh Thuy
Fr Nguyễn Văn Mạnh, new bishop coadjutor in the diocese of Dalat
Ordained in 1994, the prelate shared the joy for this "grace". The diocese has 380,000 members and nearly one hundred parishes. One third is tribal in background.
See also
12/01/2012 VIETNAM
Card Văn Thuận continues to teach fellow Vietnamese about 'The Road to Hope'
The prelate’s beatification process continues. After visiting France, Germany, United States and Australia, a delegation from the Pontifical Council of Justice and Peace will be in Vietnam on 23 March-9 April to hear witnesses.
14/05/2016 11:03:00 VIETNAM
Priest beaten by police after reporting corruption
Fr Joseph Nguyễn Văn Thế is the assistant of Đồng Chuong parish, in the diocese of Bắc Ninh. The parish covers a vast territory, with more than 6 thousand faithful. The priest was attacked brutally with sticks, batons and iron bars. He was headed to two remote areas to celebrate mass. The local faithful believe that it is premeditated violence.
19/04/2012 VIETNAM
Hanoi archbishop calls for investigation into assault against Fr Van Binh
As police stand idly by, a group of "thugs" attack the clergyman, destroy a house slated to become an orphanage. A press release by the archdiocese slams the violation of the law, describes the incident as a brutal attack against human dignity that has filled priests and believers with outrage as well as sown disquiet among Catholic communities.
21/01/2008 VIETNAM
This year 60 new candidates join Hồ Chí Minh City’s Dominican Institute
The future clergymen and women come from every diocese in the country, a situation that facilitates the exchange of cultural experiences. “Education is a priority for the Vietnamese Church,” says Mgr Nguyễn Văn Nhơn, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference.
22/04/2015 VIETNAM - PHILIPPINES
Asian Catholics (and non) mourn Msgr. Nguyễn Văn Tà, longtime director of Radio Veritas
Condolences and emotion accompanied the news of the death of the Vietnamese priest, for 38 years at the helm of the only Catholic voice in Asia. He always called his work in the communications industry an "honor”. To the faithful of the remote areas he was "a source of happiness and spirituality." Buddhist in Manila: he infused "peace and inner calm."
Books
