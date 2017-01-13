Dhaka (AsiaNews) – Fr Silvano Garello, a member of the Pious Society of Saint Francis Xavier for Foreign Missions, passed away two days ago at age 78 at his home in Dhaka.

With over 200 religious works translated from English and Italian, he was considered the Bengali ‘translator’ of the faith of the Church.

Thanks to his unique mission, he made Christian values ​​and writings accessible to Bangladeshis and inspired many young people, Catholics and Muslims, with his publications.

He had talked to AsiaNews about what had inspired his literary mission. "Words are fleeting; books remain,” he said. “Therefore, it is important to write books, especially those who speak of the Christian faith."

Fr Garello’s funeral was held today in the diocese of Khulna and his remains will rest in his adopted country.

He was born in Valdagno (Vicenza, Italy) on 31 December 1938 and ordained on 25 October 1964.

He studied missiology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome and left in 1970 for what was then East Pakistan, which would become the independent nation of Bangladesh the following year.

Catholics paid tribute to him for his outstanding contribution and his great literary talent.

Pallob Rozario, a Catholic doctor, said he wanted to bid farewell "to the beloved Fr Garello, for his devoted love, commitment and passion for Bangladesh and its people."

For Fr Noren Baido, of the diocese of Khulna, "he was a holy priest for our laity."

During its 47-year mission, the Xaverian clergyman played a key role in spreading the Gospel and doctrine.

After a lifetime involved in various parishes, seminaries and Bengali studies, he decided in 2002 to devote himself to the dissemination of Catholic documents, writing brochures and booklets in Bengali on behalf of the National Social and Social Catechetical Training Centre in Jessore.

He also translated Vatican Council II papers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and some papal encyclicals. Between 1986 and 1996, he edited the bimonthly Mogolbarta (The Good News).

Fr Bulbul Rebeiro, editor of the Catholic weekly Pratibeshi and head of the Christian Communication Centre, noted that “Fr Garello wanted to develop the talents of new writers and encouraged them to follow this path. He had also asked Card Patrick D'Rozario to open a library in every parish."

"I was inspired by the articles he wrote for Catholic publications,” said writer Khakon Corraya. “I am very grateful to him."