» 11/10/2017, 09.55
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Gianni Criveller
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
The Salesian priest died on November 6 in Hong Kong at 102 years of age. He lived for 48 years in a village of Coloane with a hundred lepers. He offered them care, dignity and Christian faith. A friend of Fr. Allegra and other missionaries, he inspired commitment to leprosy treatment in China. A life given to the Lord for the poor.
See also
08/07/2008 HONG KONG – CHINA – VATICAN
Father Allegra, translator of Bible in Chinese, to be beatified in October synod, Card Zen suggests
Beatification would be a good way to conclude the synod dedicated to the Word of God. Fr Gabriele Allegra, a Franciscan missionary to China and Hong Kong, is known as the “Saint Jerome of China” for translating the Holy Scriptures into Chinese. The Vatican knows of one miracle attributed to him, but the cause of beatification is still waiting.
27/06/2008 VATICAN - HONG KONG - MACAO
Pope: I pray that the bishops of China may come to Rome
With the bishops of Hong Kong and Macao, on their ad limina visit, the pope commended evangelisation, priestly formation, Catholic schools, and the activity of Caritas. All open toward mainland China.
31/08/2012 VATICAN - CHINA - HONG KONG
Card. Amato to celebrate beatification of Fr. Gabriele M. Allegra, "St Jerome of China"
The ceremony will take place at Acireale on 29 September. His beatification was delayed for years. The great translator of the Bible into Chinese was also famous as a man of wisdom and full of evangelical virtues. Many pilgrims arriving from Hong Kong.
05/08/2017 16:46:00 HONG KONG - VATICAN
Msgr. Michael Yeung installed as new bishop of Hong Kong
The new pastor was installed today. Bishops emeritus Card. John Tong and Card. Joseph Zen, the current local governor, Carrie Lam, along with representatives of the Christian Churches present. In his homily, Msgr. Yeung emphasizes that "without the Cross we are not disciples of the Lord." Commitment to "healing relationships" with the faithful and families. Attention to economic poverty, but also to the spiritual one, the elderly and the young. Hong Kong must be concerned not just about economics but also about education, homes, environment, and political reforms. The ceremony on video.
01/08/2017 12:30:00 HONG KONG - VATICAN
From today, Msgr. Michael Yeung is bishop of Hong Kong: he is a friend of Zen and Tong
The announcement given today in the Vatican and Hong Kong. Tomorrow the new bishop will hold a press conference. Kneeling in front of Cardinals Tong and Zen: "Two Great Trees". He is optimistic for China-Holy See dialogue, but it is "difficult to obtain immediate results". Commitment to safeguarding Hong Kong's freedom.
|
