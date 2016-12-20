|
|
» 12/27/2016, 10.08
YEMEN - INDIA
Fr. Tom, kidnapped in Yemen, is alive and asks Pope for help: "I have been forgotten, I need care" (VIDEO)
Since March 4 last, the Indian Salesian has been in the hands of an Islamic State commando. Yesterday, the kidnappers released a video, in which he appeals to Francis, the Indian government and Catholics worldwide. He adds: "I urgently need medical attention." Delhi assures: Regular contact with local authorities and regional powers.
|
