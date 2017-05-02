|
MYANMAR
Francis and Aung San Suu Kyi: Prospects for the Church
"Now is the time of true motivation, of a deeper catechesis, of a Church that is also institutional, which enters into people's lives." "In a country where a small group of people held all power in their hands for years, it is the duty of the Church to urgently call for justice."
See also
04/05/2017 15:52:00 VATICAN – MYANMAR
Pope Francis and Aung San Suu Kyi establish full diplomatic relations
The two sides agree to sending a nuncio and an ambassador. Card Charles Bo of Yangon attended the meeting. Despite its minority status, the Catholic Church is a driving force for development, justice and reconciliation in the country.
20/10/2004 INDIA
A Hindu al-Qaeda, religious fundamentalism as a political tool
We want the government to condemn fanatical organisations and provide minorities much needed legal protection, Catholic leader John Dayal says.
04/03/2016 17:14:00 MYANMAR
For Card Bo, it is time for change in Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi’s sweeping victory seems to have opened new perspectives, according to the cardinal. Relations with the Vatican, education, and minority rights will top the agenda. What the military will do remains “unpredictable”. The Church will request “the return of nationalised schools”.
02/10/2004 MYANMAR
First synod in Yangoon archdiocese
Catholic-Protestant collaboration in areas with few priests and ministers was discussed.
19/09/2011 MYANMAR
Apostolic delegate to Myanmar visits Mandalay archdiocese
The pontifical representative celebrated Mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral. Love is at the centre of human life, he told the faithful. During his stay, he spent time at a seminary and announced a new visit at the beginning of next year. The bishop of Myitkyina called for peace in Kachin state where the refugee situation is getting worse because of clashes between the military and rebel troops.
