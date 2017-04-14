|
YEMEN
From Sana'a to Hodeida, Yemenis march to remove restrictions on humanitarian aid
A 225 km long journey. The goal is to make Hodeida a "humanitarian zone" and open an international war crimes investigation. According to the organizers, the march is not "political". US Defense Minister, visiting Riyadh, accuses the Houthi of imitating the "Hezbollah" model.
|
