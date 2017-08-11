|
|
» 11/08/2017, 11.59
KOREA - USA
From Seoul, Trump warns Kim Jong-un: 'Do not underestimate us'
Yes to dialogue if Pyongyang agrees to start a "complete, verifiable and total denuclearization". North Korea "a hell no one deserves". Expert: Trump's threats legitimize Kim Jong-un's policy. The United States has "few options".
See also
16/08/2017 13:52:00 KOREA – UNITED STATES
Rhetoric between Pyongyang and Washington toned down
Kim Jong-un holds off on his threats against Guam. Tillerson says the US is open to talks with North Korea. South Korea, China and Russia continue to urge calm and demand no military action.
27/04/2017 14:24:00 KOREA - USA - CHINA
The US deploy Thaad. Trump retracts war messages against Pyongyang
US intelligence: "Pressure on the North through economic sanctions and diplomacy". Admiral Harry Harris: "Make Kim Jong-un reason." US troops in South Korea start deploying the controversial anti-missile system. Clashes between residents and police: 10 injured. Beijing's anger and economic retaliation on the South.
26/09/2017 09:24:00 NORTH KOREA-USA
'Declaration of War': Washington denies; Pyongyang threatens
Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho: The US has declared war on us. We have the right to shoot down US jets. The White House: Absurd idea. Fears that the "war of words" will turn into "real action". UN, Russia, China, and South Korea ask both sides to cease provocations. In Pyongyang, photos and videos of an US bomber and a North Korean missile carrier.
22/09/2017 09:59:00 KOREA-US
Kim Jong-un responds to "deranged" Trump
For the first time, a Korean leader addresses an international audience. Trump "will pay dearly for his speech" to the UN, " unprecedented rude nonsense." The launch of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean is paramount. China and Russia are pushing for calm and not to get caught up in "military hysteria". Moon Jae-in: We do not want the collapse of North Korea.
17/08/2017 08:56:00 KOREA - USA
Moon: There will be no new war on the Korean peninsula
100 days since the beginning of his mandate, the South Korean President reiterated his approach to North Korea: openness to dialogue and sanctions. Any military option (of the US) will need Seoul's consent. Pyongyang has to stop the production of nuclear weapons. Relations with Japan.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
SYRIA-VATICANNuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency
Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.
TOP10
03/11/2017 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
03/11/2017 FRANCE - ISLAM
Islamist preacher who wants to humble Christians
Kamel Abderrahmani*
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
04/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
01/11/2017 VATICAN
02/11/2017 MALAYSIA
02/11/2017 VATICAN " ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®