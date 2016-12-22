|
INDONESIA
From accuser to accused: radical Muslim leader charged with insulting Christianity
Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), has led the charge against the Christian governor of Jakarta for blasphemy. Now the Indonesian Catholic Students Association (PMKRI) has filed charges against him for statements he hade on Christmas Day.
|
