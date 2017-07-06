12 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/10/2017, 10.45

    SYRIA - UN

    Geneva, New round of UN talks on Syria. The US-Russian brokered truce holds in the southwest



    The seventh round of UN-mediated meetings opens today in the Swiss city. Pessimism prevails among delegations. Opposition Leader: "modest expectations". Washington and Moscow mediate a ceasefire in three southwestern provinces, allowing aid delivery.

    Damascus (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The seventh round of UN-mediated peace talks on Syria, between the government of Damascus and the opposition, opens today in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomatic efforts promoted by international diplomacy continue while on the ground the cease the fire announced at the G20 summit in Hamburg (Germany) at the weekend between President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin seems to hold.

    Ramzi Ezzedine Ramzi, assistant to the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, points out that the ceasefire has provided a "positive momentum" on the eve of the meeting and the benefits will be seen "from today" in Switzerland.

    There are four key points in the Geneva negotiations, which see the United Nations working in parallel to the Astana talks sponsored by Russia, Iran and Turkey. First, the drafting of a new constitution; Governance, understood as a political transition; Regular elections; The fight against terrorism.

    However, the differences between the forces on the ground and the powers - regional and international - that support them are still evident. This is why a feeling of caution, if not of outright mistrust prevails. Interviewed on the outcome of this new round of meetings Yehia al-Aridi, spokesperson for the HNC, the umbrella group bringing together anti-Assad movements, speaks of "modest expectations".

    The Syrian conflict, sparked in March 2011 as a protest movement against President Bashar al-Assad, has caused more than 320,000 casualties and at least 11 million refugees, internally displaced and migrants. In recent months, international diplomacy has achieved some (partial) successes, including the national truce that has been in place since last December and the creation of "de-escalation" areas of the conflict.

    The last of these is the agreement between Washington and Moscow for a truce in the fighting in the southwest of the country, achieved in recent days. It covers three provinces: Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida. Government and opposition fighters have respected the ceasefire, with some sporadic and isolated exceptions. The agreement also includes the withdrawal of Iranian operational militias on the ground in support of Assad and Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah guerrillas.

    It has also provided free access for the distribution of humanitarian aid and first-aid supplies in the areas concerned. Added to this is the beginning of the process of gradual repatriation of refugees from neighboring Jordan.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Siria
    united states
    russia
    iran
    turkey
    war
    government
    rebel
    peace
    assad
    cease fire
    astana
    talks











    See also

    05/05/2017 09:27:00 SYRIA - UN
    UN: Security zones in Syria an encouraging agreement, but it needs to be verified

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appreciates the commitment of Russia, Turkey and Iran to try to "end" the use of weapons. Four de-escalation areas. They will remain in force for at least six months. But the Syrian delegation and the rebels’ representatives in Astana refuse to sign. In Sochi Turkey and Russia relaunch bilateral cooperation.



    05/07/2017 14:44:00 KAZAKHSTAN - SIRIA
    Vicar of Aleppo: more optimism than uncertainty in Astana, favouring the return of the displaced

    New round of government-opposition meetings in the Kazakhstan capital. The goal is to strengthen the safe areas. Archbishop Abou Khazen points out that every opportunity to meet is always "positive" even if the situation is "uncertain". Half a million displaced have returned to the lands of origin, 1300 towns pacified.



    04/05/2017 10:22:00 SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
    Moscow: security zones and no-fly zones to strengthen ceasefire in Syria

    Russian President Putin spoke with US President Trump and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan. The aim is to facilitate the return of refugees and the delivery of aid to the population. It is also expected that foreign troops will be sent as observers. The rebels have suspended participation in Astana talks in protest of government air raids.



    10/03/2016 10:00:00 SYRIA - UN
    From March 14 to 24 new round of peace talks on Syria

    Indirect dialogue through mediation of UN envoy. The truce has enabled the delivery of humanitarian aid in many areas that were under siege. Still no help in Daraya and Douma, besieged by government forces, and Deir Ezzor, besieged by ISIS.



    28/01/2017 13:50:00 SYRIA – RUSSIA – TURKEY
    After Astana, Moscow manoeuvring to become the supreme arbiter of the Syrian conflict

    Trump signed two executive order to keep "terrorists" out of the US. Giving priority to Christian refugees, he suspends admissions for Syrians. For 90 days, Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Libyans, Sudanese and Yemenis are barred from the US. Iran’s president responds by rejecting walls. Meanwhile, talks about Syria’s future continue. On the recent Astana talks, we propose the reflection of an expert. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.