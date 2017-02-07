|
UNITED NATIONS - SYRIA
Geneva, UN peace talks on Syria postponed to February 23
The United Nations Special Envoy confirms that "the letters" of official invitation have been sent and delegations "will arrive around February 20". Behind the further delay the need to provide more time to the opposition to prepare for meetings. Tomorrow in Astana a new meeting between emissaries of Assad and rebel leaders.
