13 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/13/2017, 15.32

    MYANMAR

    Government to return 120 hectares of confiscated land to farmers



    The farmland was needed to build a hospital. Vice President Van Thio pledged a quick and transparent return. Almost 500 people in one area have been sued in land-related disputes. Land ownership is one of the most controversial issues in Myanmar. In 2015, farmers’ wrath was a key factor for Aung San Suu Kyi's party victory.

    Mandalay (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Myanmar Vice President Henry Van Thio announced the return of 120 hectares of farmland to its legitimate owners in Madaya, near Mandalay (central Myanmar), the government-owned Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

    Van Thio yesterday pledged quick and correct solutions in returning the confiscated land to farmers. In the past week hundreds of them gathered in Madaya to protest the confiscation, calling on the government to return the land and protect them from law suits over ownership.

    Land ownership is one of the most controversial issues in Myanmar today where the military has been accused of many illegal seizures. Anger over land-grabs was a key factor that helped Aung San Suu Kyi's pro-democracy party win the elections in 2015.

    However, little has been done to address farmers' grievances since she took office last year, whilst almost 500 villagers in the central Mandalay region alone are being prosecuted in cases related to land-grabbing.

    For a week now hundreds of farmers have gathered to protest the lawsuits. At the foot of Mandalay hill, some 300 farmers chanted and waved signs next to a ramshackle makeshift camp where they have been living for the past seven days.

    "We chose the new government but they don't do anything to defend the farmers," protest leader Mg Soe said. "We know it's hard for the government to solve all the land problems which festered for years when the junta was in power. But now, even more farmers are facing lawsuits under the new government."

    In Madaya, the land was taken from local farmers for the construction of a hospital for people with leprosy. In all, the Ministry of Health and Sports confiscated nearly 800 hectares of land, but is now willing to give up some 500 hectares because it needs only some 240 hectares for the facility.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    mandalay
    madaya
    farmland
    protests
    confiscation
    return
    military
    aunga san suu kyi











    See also



    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.