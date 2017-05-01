|
Geographic areas
SIRIA – VATICAN
Gregory III Laham: From Greek-Melkite patriarch to pilgrim of peace and love
Pope Francis accepted the patriarch’s resignation from the pastoral government of the Greek-Melkite Church. The administration is now in the hands of the archbishop of Aleppo. Gregory III renewed his commitment to serve dialogue and outreach with "Christians, Muslims, or Jews". He talked about existing projects and the tragedy of the war in Syria. Only an agreement between Russia and the United States can put an end to the conflict.
