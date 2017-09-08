|
|
» 09/14/2017, 10.11
INDIA - JAPAN
Gujarat: India and Japan launch first project of 'bullet train'
Technology and funds from Tokyo. The train will connect the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai (500 km) in less than three hours; now it takes eight. Criticism of the safety standards on the Indian rail network, one of the most obsolete in the world.
See also
21/04/2015 JAPAN
Japan, train sets 603 km / h speed record
Central Japan Railway test runs a train in Yamanashi province at a speed never achieved before. First 286 km of track that can accommodate the new technology is already under construction, and will be covered in just 40 minutes. Plans to market the new trains in 2027 and most attractive market is America
28/04/2008 CHINA
Trains collide in Shandong: 66 dead, 247 injured
At least 10 injured are in a critical condition. The old railway was to have been substituted with high speed tracks in time for the Olympics.
21/10/2016 18:25:00 INDIA
Gujarat: 14 defendants acquitted in Muslim massacre
The court granted 11 defendants the benefit of the doubt, and found no clear evidence in the case of the three others. In all, 31 people had been convicted in connection with the death of 33 Muslims burnt to death in a house where they had sought shelter during a riot by Hindus.
05/08/2015 INDIA
India, two trains derailed by floods: 24 dead
The vehicles were crossing a bridge. The river flooded the tracks, which gave in. According to a government report of 2012, at least 15 thousand people die each year in rail accidents.
05/09/2006 INDIA
Faithful of every confession honour Mother Teresa in Ahmedabad
A ceremony is held in the heart of Gujarat on the ninth anniversary of the Blessed's death. Bishop Macwan urges those present to imitate her and transcend the narrow confines of their religious group.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
11/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
11/09/2017 VATICAN-COLOMBIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
09/09/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
08/09/2017 IRAQ " MIDDLE EAST
11/09/2017 MYANMAR
08/09/2017 VATICAN " COLOMBIA
08/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®