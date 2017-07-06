|
|
» 07/12/2017, 09.39
QATAR - USA – GULF
Gulf Crisis: Riyadh says anti-terrorist agreement between the US and Qatar is "insufficient"
Arab leaders say the pact signed by Washington and Doha is not enough to resolve the crisis. Diplomatic and commercial sanctions remain in force until Doha complies to the "just" demands. Qatar recalls that it is the only country in the region that has signed a document against terrorism. Al Jazeera's campaign for freedom of the press continues.
See also
05/06/2017 09:29:00 QATAR - GULF
Arab front against Qatar accused of fomenting terrorism and undermining regional security
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates close their borders and break o0ff diplomatic relations with Doha. Its policies and support for extremist groups are a source of instability for the Middle East. Over the past few weeks, supposed statements about Iran by Qatari Emir had fueled tension.
05/07/2017 09:49:00 EGYPT - QATAR - GULF
Gulf Crisis: The anti-Qatar front meets in Cairo. For Doha "impractical" requests
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt due to meet today. Yesterday, Qatar responded to the list of requests from the Gulf allies. No news is leaked on the content of the letter. Qatar's foreign minister termed demands made of Doha "unrealistic and impracticable" and denounced an attack on "freedom of thought".
12/06/2017 09:27:00 IRAN - QATAR - GULF
Iran sends food and raw materials to Qatar to ease Gulf blocakde
Tehran sent five planes loaded with fresh food, such as vegetables and fruit. Each aircraft contained 90 tons of freight. Three ships ready to sail with 350 tons of food on board. The aid could go on "as long as it is requested". With the entry of Qatari airplanes, 17% increase in air traffic in Iran.
15/06/2017 09:06:00 QATAR - USA
The United States sells weapons to Qatar for $ 12 billion
The sale of at least 36 US-F-15 hunters is expected. Signature comes amid heightened tensions between Doha and Saudi Arabia and after sale of $ 400 billion in arms to Riyadh. Pentagon: an "agreed" sale to "increase security cooperation”.
14/06/2017 12:06:00 QATAR - GULF - USA - EU
Europe’s absence and America’s interests in crisis between Riyadh and Doha
The stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is generating a wave of tension in the Middle East. And among Sunnis and Shiites for primacy in Islam. Riyadh’s aggressive policy supported by Trump for economic reasons. Brussels incapable of favoring the recognition of political, social and religious pluralism.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
05/07/2017 KAZAKHSTAN - SIRIA
05/07/2017 IRAN " EUROPEAN UNION
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
08/07/2017 LEBANON
06/07/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®