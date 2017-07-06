12 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/12/2017, 09.39

    QATAR - USA – GULF

    Gulf Crisis: Riyadh says anti-terrorist agreement between the US and Qatar is "insufficient"



    Arab leaders say the pact signed by Washington and Doha is not enough to resolve the crisis. Diplomatic and commercial sanctions remain in force until Doha complies to the "just" demands. Qatar recalls that it is the only country in the region that has signed a document against terrorism. Al Jazeera's campaign for freedom of the press continues. 

    Doha (AsiaNews) - The deal signed by Qatar and the United States on countering terrorism and aimed at breaking down funding channels for militia groups is "inadequate" according to the leaders of the four Arab countries that have imposed a series of sanctions on the Arab Emirates. The crisis between Riyadh and Doha has been ongoing now for more than a month. Hence the decision to confirm the economic and commercial measures against Qatar until Doha complies with the "just" demands for "security in the region".

    In a note, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (Eau) state that the memorandum of intent announced in Doha during the visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is "the result of pressures and repeated appeals." The goal of the four states and their allies, continues the statement released yesterday, is to persuade Qatar to "stop supporting terrorism". "The pace is inadequate," the leaders of the Arab bloc agree, adding that priority will be "to carefully monitor the seriousness of Doha authorities" in countering all forms of funding, support, and hospitality to terrorism. Qatar's commitment so far "is not worthy of trust" because in the past the emirate had never complied with this kind of agreement. Hence the final appeal for a "rigorous scrutiny" and the warning for Doha to "return to the right path".

    The official statement by the Gulf Allies follows the anti-terrorist agreement reached earlier by Tillerson and Doha Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani during an official meeting in Qatar's capital. For the US Secretary of State it is based on the decisions taken in May at the Riyadh summit, whose goal was to "wipe terrorism from the face of the earth". The Qatar diplomacy chief recalled that his country was the first in the Middle East to sign an anti-terrorist deal with Washington and invites nations who are "besieging" Doha to do the same.

    In spite of the efforts of international diplomacy and US engagement, the crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating. The controversy also involves the Qatari Al Jazeera, satellite channel, which Riyadh wants to close down. Hence the press freedom campaign launched by the TV , which has reached over 53 million social users worldwide. The video accompanying the initiative and posted on YouTube in just a few days has exceeded 32 million views, under the slogan "Journalism is not a crime".
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Gulf
    qatar
    saudi arabia
    united states
    united arab emirs
    iran
    economy
    alliances
    islam
    sunni
    shiites











    See also

    05/06/2017 09:29:00 QATAR - GULF
    Arab front against Qatar accused of fomenting terrorism and undermining regional security

    Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates close their borders and break o0ff diplomatic relations with Doha. Its policies and support for extremist groups are a source of instability for the Middle East. Over the past few weeks, supposed statements about Iran by Qatari Emir had fueled tension.



    05/07/2017 09:49:00 EGYPT - QATAR - GULF
    Gulf Crisis: The anti-Qatar front meets in Cairo. For Doha "impractical" requests

    Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt due to meet today. Yesterday, Qatar responded to the list of requests from the Gulf allies. No news is leaked on the content of the letter. Qatar's foreign minister termed demands made of Doha  "unrealistic and impracticable" and denounced an attack on "freedom of thought".



    12/06/2017 09:27:00 IRAN - QATAR - GULF
    Iran sends food and raw materials to Qatar to ease Gulf blocakde

    Tehran sent five planes loaded with fresh food, such as vegetables and fruit. Each aircraft contained 90 tons of freight. Three ships ready to sail with 350 tons of food on board. The aid could go on "as long as it is requested". With the entry of Qatari airplanes, 17% increase in air traffic in Iran.



    15/06/2017 09:06:00 QATAR - USA
    The United States sells weapons to Qatar for $ 12 billion

    The sale of at least 36 US-F-15 hunters is expected. Signature comes amid heightened tensions between Doha and Saudi Arabia and after sale of $ 400 billion in arms to Riyadh. Pentagon: an "agreed" sale  to "increase security cooperation”. 



    14/06/2017 12:06:00 QATAR - GULF - USA - EU
    Europe’s absence and America’s interests in crisis between Riyadh and Doha

    The stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Qatar is generating a wave of tension in the Middle East. And among Sunnis and Shiites for primacy in Islam. Riyadh’s aggressive policy supported by Trump for economic reasons. Brussels incapable of favoring the recognition of political, social and religious pluralism.
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.