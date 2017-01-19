|
» 01/26/2017, 13.30
CHINA
Han Dongfang
Han Dongfang: Dismissals, arrests, and jail do not stop Chinese workers
Labour unrest is growing in China. Xi Jinping calls on the official union to. "[R]epression no longer works as in the past." The director of the China Labour Bulletin analyses the situation.
See also
24/06/2010 CHINA
More strikes in China, Toyota stops
Workers put down their tools for a third day in a row. They want better salaries and a higher end-of-year bonus. Worker rights advocate Han Dongfang says, “After 30 years of reform and spectacular economic growth, the cracks are beginning to show”; workers deserve “better standard of living, better working conditions and a better future”.
05/03/2007 CHINA
Democratic unions against European and US exploitation of industry workers
The noted Chinese union leader Han Dongfang speaks out against the exploitation of workers by foreign companies. Public authorities rarely intervene. Independent workers organisations are needed to evaluate rising popular dissent. Migrant’s situation particularly precarious.
04/06/2007 CHINA
Tiananmen massacre still continues today
Eighteen years since the repression of the anti-corruption and pro-democracy movement, Han Dongfang, founder of the first free Chinese trade union, looks at the current situation of human and civil rights in his country and warns that continued repression and terror against the people can only undermine society as a whole.
21/07/2007 CHINA
Slave labour “normal” in today’s China, says Han Dongfang
The founder of China’s first independent trade union talks about the brick kiln slave scandal. Slave labour is symptomatic of society in which those in power distort the common good for personal gain and hide their misdeeds. Deng Xiaoping’s black and white cat analogy has led to a society where the powerless get crushed.
10/05/2006 CHINA
Human rights in China threatened by local governments' violence
Exploitative working conditions and human rights abuses are feeding social unrest in China. Local authorities are resorting to gangs of thugs to beat up protesters. This phenomenon runs counter to statements coming from Beijing about the need for harmonious development; it is worrisome because it is opening the door to total illegality when it comes to human rights.
