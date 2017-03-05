03 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/03/2017, 10.04

    SYRIA

    Hassakeh, Daesh attacks a refugee camp: 46 dead and dozens of injured, many civilians



    Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrian refugees housed in the center. At least five suicide bombers  managed to get inside. Unsubstantiated voices speak of dozens of civilians seized in hostage. Today, Astana talks resumed by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

    Damascus (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Over 46 dead, mostly civilians, and dozens injured is the still-provisional toll from an attack launched by militia of the Islamic State (IS) on a refugee camp in Syria near the border with Iraq. Iraqi refugees fleeing from the areas occupied by Syrian and internally displaced Jihadists who have left their homes and lands because of the conflict are located in the area.

    According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (Osdh), at least five suicide bombers were involved in the attack yesterday. They targeted the reception center in the region of Rajem al-Salibi, in the province of Hassakeh. "Some suicide bombers - the source adds -  managed to get into the field."

    IS claimed the attack on its Aamaq propaganda site, claiming that a group of five jihadists had "attacked" a position of Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS) near the camp. After the explosions there were clashes between jihadist militias and combat groups.

    About 300 families fled from Iraq or the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, largely controlled by IS (formerly Isis), are living in the camp. "We are dismayed and saddened," said the International Rescue Committee (IRC) volunteers - by this attack "involving civilian casualties”.

    An Iraqi source, speaking to the BBC, states that militants had seized dozens of civilians during the assault on the reception center. However, so far there has been no further confirmation of the news even if an Iraqi activist claimed that "some of the wounded have lost contact with their family members."

    In recent weeks, the Jihadist group has been repeatedly attacked in northern Syria by the Syrian Democratic Forces, formed by Kurdish and Arab fighters and backed by US air raids. The coalition has made significant military victories, hunting most of the jihadists from Hassakeh.

    Now the goal is to take control of the city of Tabqa, a strategically important hub in the Euphrates River valley. It constitutes a line of defense for Raqqa, the stronghold of the Islamic State in Syria, and the ultimate goal of the offensive launched by Arab-Kurdish fighting groups with the support of the international coalition.

    On the diplomatic front today, two days of talks in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, are being held, mediated by Turkey, Iran and Russia. The goal of the meeting is to ensure a lasting ceasefire throughout the country. However, the three previous summits held so far, with the participation of UN representatives and American observers, have not achieved tangible results with a view to peace.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Syrian
    Islamic
    Jihad
    War
    Violence
    Displaced
    Islam
    Fundamentalism











    See also

    20/06/2016 09:29:00 SYRIA
    Qamishli, Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Ephrem II escapes a suicide attack (photos)

    A suicide bomber struck during the celebrations for the Orthodox Pentecost and commemoration of 1915 genocide. Three people were killed in the attack, responsible for security in the area. At present no official claims for attack. The condemnation of the Christian communities around the world.



    15/07/2016 09:53:00 FRANCE - ISLAM
    Nice Bastille day massacre: truck plunges into the crowd, killing 84 people

    Several children among victims. Some 70 injured, including 18 in serious condition. The driver mowed through the crowd for two kilometers and opened fire before being shot down. World Leaders express condemnation. Jihadists express satisfaction on social networks praising "crusaders who killed infidels". Hollande: The entire country "is under the threat of Islamic extremism."

     



    08/07/2016 16:24:00 SAUDI ARABIA
    19 people arrested for Medina and Jeddah bombings, 12 are Pakistanis

    Suicide bombers include 26 year old Saudi Naer Muslim Hamad; authorities claim he was involved with drugs. Nationality of three others uncertain, already identified. To date there are no official claims of the attacks, but the Islamic State remains the prime suspect.

     



    16/05/2016 09:28:00 IRAQ
    Patriarch Sako pleas for end to daily constant of Islamist violence

    An attack yesterday on a factory killed 14 people, injuring another 20. 15 more victims in a series of attacks in the capital and surrounding areas. The Chaldean Patriarchate condemns attacks, which have become "a daily constant". The appeal to political and religious leaders for the promotion of a "culture of tolerance, love and peace."

     



    17/09/2004 RUSSIA
    Slaughter of Beslan children done as murderers shouted "God is Great", says theologian

    According to deacon Kuraev, Islam must not let itself be used by terrorists.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.