» 05/03/2017, 10.04
SYRIA
Hassakeh, Daesh attacks a refugee camp: 46 dead and dozens of injured, many civilians
Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrian refugees housed in the center. At least five suicide bombers managed to get inside. Unsubstantiated voices speak of dozens of civilians seized in hostage. Today, Astana talks resumed by Russia, Iran and Turkey.
20/06/2016 09:29:00 SYRIA
Qamishli, Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Ephrem II escapes a suicide attack (photos)
A suicide bomber struck during the celebrations for the Orthodox Pentecost and commemoration of 1915 genocide. Three people were killed in the attack, responsible for security in the area. At present no official claims for attack. The condemnation of the Christian communities around the world.
15/07/2016 09:53:00 FRANCE - ISLAM
Nice Bastille day massacre: truck plunges into the crowd, killing 84 people
Several children among victims. Some 70 injured, including 18 in serious condition. The driver mowed through the crowd for two kilometers and opened fire before being shot down. World Leaders express condemnation. Jihadists express satisfaction on social networks praising "crusaders who killed infidels". Hollande: The entire country "is under the threat of Islamic extremism."
08/07/2016 16:24:00 SAUDI ARABIA
19 people arrested for Medina and Jeddah bombings, 12 are Pakistanis
Suicide bombers include 26 year old Saudi Naer Muslim Hamad; authorities claim he was involved with drugs. Nationality of three others uncertain, already identified. To date there are no official claims of the attacks, but the Islamic State remains the prime suspect.
16/05/2016 09:28:00 IRAQ
Patriarch Sako pleas for end to daily constant of Islamist violence
An attack yesterday on a factory killed 14 people, injuring another 20. 15 more victims in a series of attacks in the capital and surrounding areas. The Chaldean Patriarchate condemns attacks, which have become "a daily constant". The appeal to political and religious leaders for the promotion of a "culture of tolerance, love and peace."
17/09/2004 RUSSIA
Slaughter of Beslan children done as murderers shouted "God is Great", says theologian
According to deacon Kuraev, Islam must not let itself be used by terrorists.
|
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
