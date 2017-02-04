|
SYRIA – ISLAM
Pierre Balanian
Head of a new Jihadi coalition says no to Astana talks, yes to a united Islamic Syria (Video)
For the first time since Hayy’at Tahrir Al Sham was founded a month ago, its leader Hashim al Shaikh issued a message. He calls for unity with other fundamentalist forces to build a Syria that maintains "its Islamic identity." For the moment, Hayy’at has been involved in eliminating all Islamists "traitors."
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
