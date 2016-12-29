|
|
» 01/04/2017, 17.18
VIETNAM
Tran Viet
Heeding pope’s call, Saigon Catholics renew interfaith dialogue
For the past seven years, the Committee for Interreligious Dialogue in Ho Chi Minh City, has promoted meetings, seminars, charitable work, and pastoral outreach. This has offered priests, religious and lay people an opportunity to share experiences and deepen knowledge. Catholic believers and churches have helped Buddhist charities.
See also
01/01/2005 VATICAN - ASIA WORLD PEACE DAY
Promoting peace with the weapons of love, says Pope
Pope sends a special greeting to ambassadors from tsunami-stricken countries.
16/12/2004 VATICAN - WORLD DAY OF PEACE 2005
"Do not be overcome by evil but overcome evil with good"
Comments on John Paul II's Message for the World Day of Peace.
16/10/2004 VATICAN POPE
The Churches of Asia join the Pope in celebrating 26 years of pontificate
04/04/2014 KOREA
Daejeon, all religions ready to welcome the Pope
The "Conference of Religious for Peace" concludes with a joint declaration signed by leaders of Catholic, Protestant, Anglican, Buddhist and Confucian faithful: "We are very happy for his visit, it will help peace and the interfaith movement". Billboards of welcome will be posted on the various sacred places throughout the area. And a venerable Buddhist writes: "His love for the poor and the sick is awe- inspiring, I have a lot of respect for him".
04/01/2011 INDONESIA
In the midst of violence, the pope's message is a source of "great hope" for Indonesia
The words of Benedict XVI a source of optimism. " The country rooted in the principles of Pancasila, which promote religious freedom and refers to "unity in diversity". Violence in the name of religion is "immoral," the pope "gifts us light."
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
29/12/2016 INDONESIA
02/01/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
30/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
29/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
29/12/2016 SYRIA " TURKEY " RUSSIA
30/12/2016 NEPAL - CHINA
30/12/2016 EGYPT-US
30/12/2016 THAILAND
31/12/2016 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®