|
|
» 09/25/2017, 14.15
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
The "Foreign Minister" of the Moscow Patriarchate points to the religious crisis of the old continent. With migrations and secularism, Europe is heading towards the total suicide of its identity. The responsibilities of intellectuals. "The present weakening of Christianity in the Western world recalls the situation of the Russian Empire before 1917." In Russia, only 13% declare themselves atheist and non-believers. Unite church efforts.
See also
23/11/2016 11:10:00 RUSSIA - VATICAN
Patriarch Kirill renews his commitment to working with the Vatican for peace in Syria
A meeting with Card. Koch at Danilovsky Monastery in Moscow. Rebuilding churches and returning the religious life of Syria to normal. Unite the two anti-terrorism coalitions fighting in the Middle East. The Pope donates some relics of St. Francis of Assisi. A reception in the presence of Putin closes the celebrations for the birthday of the Orthodox Patriarch.
28/04/2016 19:36:00 RUSSIA – VATICAN
Orthodox Church: Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) wants to lead the Russian anti-ecumenical movement
Sergei Chapnin, former editor of the Journal of the Moscow Patriarchate, holds this view. In a recent public statement, the bishop and rector of the Sretensky Theological Seminary said that most Orthodox do not view sympathetically dialogue with Catholics, and that most do not see "any real future in the idea of Church ecumenism."
14/06/2017 10:55:00 RUSSIA
In honor of St. Nicholas, the great procession of Velikoretskoe
It is the longest Russian pilgrimage: 150 km. The original icon disappeared in Stalin's time, who also destroyed the cathedral. This year the pilgrimage in conjunction with the presence of the relics of St. Nicholas from Bari. Aspersion of water and immersion in river in memory of baptism, busier than liturgy.
13/02/2016 18:09:00 RUSSIA – VATICAN
The historic and somewhat surreal meeting between Pope Francis and Kirill
The leaders of two hieratic religious traditions hugged in a bare "Soviet" atmosphere, sterilised from the presence of people, but with dignitaries, politicians and journalists. The Joint Declaration contains important points, and sets the stage for missionary work for the coming centuries. Putin overshadows the Syrian issue. Kirill wins over Uniatism and Ukraine. However, the real world will be the test of the agreement.
09/02/2016 15:07:00 RUSSIA – VATICAN
Sergei Chapnin: The Russian Orthodox Church in 2016, and its economic failures (Part Two)
Like the rest of Russian society, the Church too is in recession, suffering from financial losses and bank closures. Problems afflict the monasteries of Trinity-St Sergius Lavra and St Daniel. Lack of financial transparency is an issue whilst parishes are reduced to poverty. A gap exists in the lifestyle of city and country priests.
|
Editor's choices
ISRAEL – PALESTINENew Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope
Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.
NEPALAs Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists
Christopher Sharma
The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
21/09/2017 VATICAN
19/09/2017 MYANMAR
19/09/2017 IRAQ
22/09/2017 VATICAN
24/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®