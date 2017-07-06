12 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/11/2017, 10.40

    INDIA

    Hindu pilgrims killed in Kashmir. Bishop Machado: break the chain of hatred



    The faithful were on board a coach, returning from the temple of Amarnath. The bus was caught in the cross fire. Assault fuels tension. "No ideology can teach peace." "Peace comes with a conversion of the heart."

    Srinagar (AsiaNews) - Seven Hindu pilgrims, including five women, were killed in the terrorist attack last night by some militants in Kashmir. The pilgrims were on a bus on the way back from the Amarnath temple devoted to Shiva, in the Anantnag district. According to witnesses, the vehicle would was caught in crossfire between soldiers and militants who had just attempted an assault on a police bunker. Only the driver's prompt reaction, who sped onwards, prevented worse consequences. There are currently about 30 wounded, none in critical condition.

    Speaking to AsiaNews, Archbishop Felix Machado who is Chairperson for Office for Interreligious Dialogue of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), says he is  “deeply saddened by the killing of seven people. We strongly condemn this ruthless assassination. When will this hatred end? " According to the bishop, "faithful of different religious traditions live in fear, with anxiety and insecurity, under the sword of fundamentalist ideology that does not accept religious pluralism. Unfortunately, we are witnessing an increase in the level of aggression and religious intolerance. There are special interests that do not want peace, but perpetrate violence against innocent people, for their own gain.”

    Most of the victims were from Gujarat, the state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed harsh condemnation, defining the incident as "an ignominious attack" and offering government support to state administration. Then he added: "India will not be overwhelmed by these cowardly attacks and evil plans of hatred." Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met with the wounded and relatives of the victims, who promised to arrest and punish those involved in the aggression that "is against India's values ​​and traditions."

    The assault is fueling further tension in Kashmir, upset by years of violent guerrilla warfare. Last year there were riots  following the murder of famous separatist Burhan Wani, assassinated in an Indian Army operation. From then on, in alternating phases, curfews have been imposed in various areas of the state, which has made the life of the local population painful.

    Yesterday's incident was condemned by Syed Ali Geelani, leader of the separatists, while the rebels' spokesman has called it an "act of terror." Similarly, Lashkar-e-Toiba, the armed movement believed responsible, has distanced itself from the attack, arguing that it “an attempt to lay the blame on Kashmir militants".

    The Archbishop of Vasai says that "we must break the chain of hatred. No ideology can teach peace. Harmony and peace do not always reign in clashes between culture and ethnicity, which often have religious and political implications." "Only religion - he says - teaches peace. There is a growing need for all religious groups to eliminate all forms of intolerance and discrimination. As for states, non-state actors, civil society, leaders and individuals, they must work together urgently through multi-religious actions to overcome threats against peace and growing hostility towards the other " . In conclusion, Msgr. Machado declares: "Peace comes with a conversion of the heart. As examples, we have Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa. We pray that the Merciful Father will give peace to those who have been killed and ask God to give consolation and comfort to the victims and their relatives."

    (Nirmala Carvalho collaborated)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Kashmir
    pilgrims
    Hindu
    Temple
    Amarnath
    Msgr. Machado
    chain of hate attack
    attack
    separatists
    militants











    See also

    27/02/2017 10:04:00 INDIA
    Gujarat, Isis lone wolves arrested: they planned an attack on a Hindu temple

    They are the brothers Wasim and Naeem Ramodiya, both computer scientists. Within "one or two days" they would have hit the famous temple of Chamunda, in Surendranagar district. A military arsenal and Islamic propaganda material found in their apartment.

     



    16/09/2014 INDIA
    Madhya Pradesh, Hindu radicals attack university professor: he spoke in favor of Kashmir
    The vice-chancellor of Vikram University is “guilty” of speaking out in favour of Kashmiri students (and Muslims) affected by the floods. The police have not yet arrested anyone. The victim is hospitalized for trauma.

    14/10/2013 INDIA
    Madhya Pradesh stampede to enter temple: 109 Hindu pilgrims die
    Rumors of a possible collapse of the bridge - on which 25 thousand people were passing - sparked panic and stampede . The victims were mostly women and children, overwhelmed by the crowd or who fell from bridge. The pilgrims were headed to the temple of Ratangarh to honor the " mother goddess " Durga.

    27/10/2007 INDIA
    Fundamentalists beat 5 sisters in Madhya Pradesh
    The aggressors linked to Hindu extremists, accuse the sisters of converting the local population. Indore Diocese: “A pretext to justify their brutality, we will not tolerate this violation of democracy and religious freedom”.

    12/12/2008 INDIA
    Mumbai: thousands form human chain for peace
    More than a hundred organisations as well as professionals, students and ordinary citizens protest against violence peacefully and in silence. Activists promote long-term initiatives to defeat hatred. A Catholic priest launches message of “peace, love and unity.”
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.