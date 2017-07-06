|
|
» 07/11/2017, 10.40
INDIA
Hindu pilgrims killed in Kashmir. Bishop Machado: break the chain of hatred
The faithful were on board a coach, returning from the temple of Amarnath. The bus was caught in the cross fire. Assault fuels tension. "No ideology can teach peace." "Peace comes with a conversion of the heart."
|
