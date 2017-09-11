|
|
» 09/16/2017, 10.44
JAPAN
Historical discovery: Miguel Chijiwa, a young Japanese convert, did not recant
He was one of the four young "ambassadors" who left for Europe in 1582. They returned in 1590 to a more "suspicious" Japan towards Christians. Rosary beads found in his grave. A story close to the movie "Silence" by Martin Scorsese.
See also
22/03/2016 16:12:00 JAPAN – VATICAN
In the footsteps of Valignano, a Japanese delegation to visit the pope
The city of Shimabara celebrates the 400th anniversary of the first Japanese group in Europe, organised by a Jesuit missionary. The four youth will be present at the general audience of Pope Francis, dressed in a traditional kamishimo with hakama.
19/01/2017 10:08:00 TAIWAN-JAPAN
"Silence" by Martin Scorsese: God is never put off by our lack of faith
Interview with Fr. Emilio Zanetti, a Jesuit who works at Kuangchi Program Service, the Society of Jesus television production house on the island. Zanetti is a friend of the American director and has worked as an advisor, and even as an extra in the film which deals with the persecution of Christians in Japan in the seventeenth century. Director and actors worked for free.
06/05/2017 16:17:00 JAPAN
Ninja techniques and secrets from feudal Japan revealed
Old documents show how to spy, sabotage, and assassinate. About 150 items were found in the home of a ninja heir, including copies of ten pledges written between 1700 and 1829. Ninja gradually faded away during the Edo period, from 1603 to 1868.
15/06/2016 16:05:00 JAPAN
Abbot Sidoti’s martyrdom, a story of faithfulness and courage
The Japanese government has confirmed that the remains found are those of Giovan Battista Sidoti, a priest martyred in 1715. From the Roman Curia, the clergyman travelled to Japan via the Philippines, leading the life of a missionary firsthand. His faith and knowledge even impressed his jailer, who appealed to the Shogun - in vain – to have him repatriated rather than executed.
28/07/2006 JAPAN
188 Japanese martyrs to be beatified in Nagasaki
This was decided by the Standing Committee of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Japan, to "draw near to Japan's great tragedies". A nationwide appeal for funds was launched to cover the expenses of the ceremony that should be held next May.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
11/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
11/09/2017 VATICAN-COLOMBIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
13/09/2017 FRANCE " VATICAN
11/09/2017 MYANMAR
12/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Punjab, Christian student killed, victim of religious racism
Shafique Khokhar
11/09/2017 NEPAL
Nepal’s new criminal code punishes all religious conversions
Christopher Sharma
13/09/2017 SINGAPORE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®