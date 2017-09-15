|
VIETNAM
Hoàng Mai, Catholic activist Nguyễn Văn Oai convicted again
Nonviolent protests took place in front of the court. This is the second time the activist is imprisoned for his pro-democracy activities. The activist is one of the 14 young Christians arrested by the government in 2011. Local Catholics show their support in Vinh diocese. “People have become braver, more aware to protect the 'righteous',” says local Catholic.
