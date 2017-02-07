|
ISRAEL
Holy Land: hope for dialogue and coexistence rises after Tagbha church reopens after arson attack
An interfaith ceremony and a Mass marked yesterday’s reopening of the Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes, victim of an arson attack by Jewish extremists. Israel’s president and moderate rabbis were present at the event. For Sobhy Makhoul, the weakness of the Israeli government encourages extremism. Catholic schools and agreements with the Holy See remain unresolved problems.
