Hong Kong (AsiaNews) – Hong Kong’s former chief executive, Donald Tsang, has gone on trial today for corruption.

The Court of First Instance – located just a kilometre from the office where Tsang served as the city’s leader between 2005 and 2012 – is to hear accusations centred on conflicts of interest, including a rent-free luxury flat in Shenzhen (southern China), and association with a major shareholder in a broadcast company, Wave Media, whose license applications he approved.

In all Tsang faces three charges. Under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, he is accused of providing advantages in exchange of free renovation work in his flat.

Appearing calm, the former chief executive arrived at the High Court in Admiralty at about 8.15 am this morning, more than an hour before the start of his trial, holding the hand of his wife, Selina Tsang Pou Siu-mei.

Tsang, who pleaded not guilty, is the highest retired official to stand trial for corruption in Hong Kong. He risks jail time in a case that has hit a city that has a reputation for honesty.