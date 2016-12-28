|
» 01/03/2017, 13.28
HONG KONG
Hong Kong’s former chief executive goes on trial
Donald Tsang Yam-kuen, who led the city between 2005 and 2012, is charged with a number of conflicts of interest, including a rental-free luxury flat in Shenzhen. Tsang, who pleaded not guilty, is the highest retired official to stand trial for corruption.
