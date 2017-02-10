|
HONG KONG - CHINA
Hong Kong, thousands march for democracy on Chinese national holiday
A day not for celebration, but for "national sadness" for the "status of the rule of law in Hong Kong." The memory of the three young Occupy Central activists sentenced to months in jail by will of the city government. "Political persecution" also for co-founders of umbrella movement. Demonstrators call for the resignation of justice secretary Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung, branded Beijing’s "puppet".
See also
18/08/2017 14:57:00 HONG KONG
Stiffer sentences for Joshua Wong and two other pro-democracy activists
Last year the court sentenced Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow to community service, but the decision was deemed too lenient for the Hong Kong government. A prison sentence of more than three months bars people from taking part in elections for five years. For human rights activists, the court decision was politically motivated in order to silence the three and deter further protests.
21/08/2017 14:30:00 HONG KONG
Tens of thousands protest conviction of student activists
The protest rally was the biggest since 2014. Foreign pro-democracy activists and politicians criticise the court's decision, following the government’s appeal. Hong Kong’s chief secretary rejects the accusations, claiming that judicial independence is the foundation of the city's success.
29/09/2016 09:50:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
Card. Zen to Umbrellas Movement: The Church must denounce injustice. Undeterred
A Mass in front of Hong Kong parliament to commemorate the pro-democracy demonstrations two years ago. In the city and in particular in Admiralty (where hundreds of thousands of people gathered) another moment with Benny Tai. All demonstrations were conducted at 6 pm, when two years ago the police first launched tear gas. Hopes for the future.
21/07/2016 12:41:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
Occupy Central: Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow convicted of unlawful assembly
The three young people who gave rise to the protest of the "umbrellas" will likely face a few years in prison. Occupy Central was born to demand full democracy in the territory. Wong: "We do not regret what we have done." The threat to freedom of expression.
05/10/2016 09:39:00 HONG KONG - CHINA-THAILAND
Occupy Central’s Joshua Wong "detained" in Thailand. A favor to China
Wong was in Bangkok to attend a commemoration of the massacre of students in 1976, by the military junta of the time. Thailand under the influence of China: It handed over one of the publishers who "disappeared" in China; It expelled two Chinese dissidents; has sent dozens of Uyghur refugees back to China.
