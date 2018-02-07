|
CHINA - VATICAN - HONG KONG
Hong Kong Catholics to the bishops of the world: Stop the possible agreement between China and the Holy See
Academics, lawyers, human rights activists ask the Holy See to demand greater guarantees of freedom in the appointment of bishops and religious freedom in the country. Xi Jinping scepticism towards China. " Rushing for a quick achievement, taking a wrong step, can result in total failure".
See also
13/02/2018 10:24:00 CHINA-VATICAN
Card. Zen: I still don’t understand why they are in dialogue with China
Reconciliation between official and underground communities may be difficult, but it is possible. The Chinese state aims to build a national and schismatic Church. The Vatican’s veneration of Ostpolitik risks helping Beijing "enslave the Church". The manipulation of the words of Benedict XVI and obedience to Pope Francis.
29/01/2018 11:13:00 CHINA - VATICAN - HONG KONG
Card. Zen on the bishops of Shantou and Mindong
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong confirms the information published in recent days by AsiaNews and reveals details of his conversation with Pope Francis on these topics: "Do not create another Mindszenty case", the primate of Hungary whom the Vatican forced to leave the country, appointing a successor in Budapest, at the will of the communist government of the time.
16/06/2009 VATICAN - CHINA - HONG KONG
Card. Zen: It is time to put into effect the Popes Letter to China’s Catholics, whatever the cost
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong says the Pope’s Letter has marked a new chapter in the life of the Church in China. But the criteria established by the pontiff regarding religious freedom are being watered down and rendered ambiguous. He fears a slide towards an era of comprise, in which the many efforts towards the Church in China are being made in vain. Religious freedom is more important that diplomatic relations. Today Beijing seems less interested in having relations with the Holy See, thanks to a relaxing in relations with Taiwan.
19/10/2016 16:50:00 HONG KONG – CHINA – VATICAN
On “Hong Kong sectors” supposedly "against Francis"
A scholar at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, who collaborates with AsiaNews, responds to accusations against the agency and people in Hong Kong with respect to criticism of the Vatican’s diplomatic approach towards China. Religious freedom is a fundamental human right and a universal value, whether in China, Russia or the Middle East. Between "Right" and "Left", China defines itself as left, yet it practices state capitalism and unfettered capitalism just as "right-wing governments" do. Gaudium et Spes calls on the faithful to engage in politics against the "arbitrary domination by [. . .] a political party,” like in China.
20/05/2010 HONG KONG – CHINA – VATICAN
You should be at the Marian shrine of Sheshan, Pope tells Card Zen
Hong Kong’s bishop emeritus leads a prayer vigil for religious freedom and the Church in China. He reveals bits of conversation he had with Benedict XVI during the pilgrimage to Fatima.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANThe tears of Chinese bishops. A portrait of Msgr. Zhuang, bishop of Shantou
Padre Pietro
A priest of the official Church, recalls the 88 year old bishop that the Vatican wants to replace with an illegitimate bishop, to please the regime. Mons. Zhuang Jianjian became an underground bishop at the behest of the Vatican in 2006. Card. Zen and Msgr. Zhuang, image of the faithful Church, "which provokes an immense sadness and a sense of impotence". The hopes of card. Parolin to console "the past and present sufferings of Chinese Catholics".
CHINA - VATICAN - HONG KONGCard. Zen on the bishops of Shantou and Mindong
Card. Joseph Zen
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong confirms the information published in recent days by AsiaNews and reveals details of his conversation with Pope Francis on these topics: "Do not create another Mindszenty case", the primate of Hungary whom the Vatican forced to leave the country, appointing a successor in Budapest, at the will of the communist government of the time.
