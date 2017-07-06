12 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/08/2017, 12.24

    HONG KONG - CHINA

    Hong Kong Christians pray for Liu Xiaobo and his wife. Cardinal Zen: Tell the truth like him

    Victoria Ma

    A vigil of almost 300 Catholics and Protestants for the great dissident who is dying from terminal cancer liver cancer and for his wife. Liu is "China's Conscience." Cardinal Zen: He is like a prophet of the Old Testament. Rev Wu: His writings are full of Christian values. Postcards to sign and send to the Liu family: "Xiaobo, we are with you".

    Hong Kong (AsiaNews) - More than 260 Christians in Hong Kong joined a prayer gathering for Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia at a chapel inside a Catholic school in the evening of July 7.

    The 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, released from prison on medical parole in May, suffers from a terminally ill liver cancer, and is receiving medical treatment in a hospital Shenyang (Liaoning). His wife is under surveillance since Liu was imprisoned.

    Cardinal Joseph Zen, emeritus bishop of Hong Kong, told the gathering that Christians are sympathetic with the couple and have learnt from Liu Xiaobo to tell the truth, citing a scripture of Book of Jeremiah (11:19-23).

    The prelate said Liu Xiaobo is like a prophet in the Old Testament, who speak for God and tell the truth. Liu tells the truth, based on facts and analysis, and speaks with calmness. “What did Liu actually say?” Cardinal Zen asked. The Charter 08, authored inspired by Liu, was inspired by Charter 77, he added.

    The Charter 08 is a manifesto initially signed by over 350 Chinese intellectuals and human rights activists in 2008 to mark the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

    “We learn from Liu, a person who tells the truth,” Cardinal Zen noted. “We persist in showing concerns to the happenings in China. We are calm and peaceful. We have no hatred, as Liu does,” he noted.

    Quotations of Liu’s writings, including his article “I have no enemies: My Final Statement” written in 2009, were read at the prayer gathering. A quote says: “I look forward to [the day] when my country is a land with freedom of expression, where the speech of every citizen will be treated equally well; where different values, ideas, beliefs, and political views ... can both compete with each other and peacefully coexist;…. I hope that I will be the last victim of China's endless literary inquisitions and that from now on no one will be incriminated because of speech.”

    Reverend Wu Chi-wai of Hong Kong Church Renewal Movement told the participants that though Liu Xiaobo’s faith background was not known, his writings were filled with Christian values. Reverend Wu cited Liu’s reflection on Saint John Paul II’s speech on love and reconciliation upon his papal visit to Jerusalem and the Middle East in 2001, and Liu’s mention of praying for Ding Zilin of Tiananmen Mothers in times of troubles.

    Reverend Wu cited Psalm 7:6-17, a lamentation, and remembered the Liu couple for their agonies and pains.

    Co-organized the prayer gathering were six Christian groups, including Catholics’ Justice and Peace Commission and Labor Affairs Commission, Christians for Hong Kong Society and Hong Kong Christian Institute.

    The gathering began with a video broadcast of a documentary of Liu Xiaobo, featuring his participation in the 1989 pro-democracy movement, an interview before his arrest, and an empty chair at the Nobel Peace Prize presentation in 2010; and of Liu Xia, who lived under surveillance and threats.

    The Christians prayed for the Liu couple, honoring Liu Xiaobo as the “conscience of China” as he promotes democracy, freedom, human rights, rule of law in China, but was jailed by a dictatorial regime and lost his freedom. His wife, Liu Xia, has been under house arrest and has lost her human dignity.

    They prayed for God’s protection for the Liu couple to persevere amid persecutions; and for all dissidents and human rights defenders in China, who suffer similar persecutions and harassments.

    Moreover, the Christians also prayed for democracy in Mainland China and in Hong Kong.

    Christians and citizens are urged to sign blessing cards with “Xiaobo, we are with you” and a smiling Liu Xiaobo image. The cards will be sent to Liu Xiaobo to express well-wishes for the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and his wife.

     

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    China hong kong
    liu xiaobo
    liu xia
    religious liberty
    political reform
    chinese communist party
    paper 08
    bao tong
    joseph zen











    See also

    05/07/2017 09:38:00 CHINA
    Foreign Doctors invited to China to treat 'subversive' Nobel Peace Laureate, Liu Xiaobo

    Medical experts from the United States and Germany. Hopes that the dissident can be brought abroad for treatment. Open letter to the G20 leaders to press Xi Jinping, who will be present at the Hamburg meeting. Visitors to the hospital could not find the patient.



    07/07/2017 10:01:00 CHINA
    Doctors tell Liu Xiaobo's family to prepare for his death

    Treatment against liver cancer interrupted, in preference of palliative care. The invitation from specialists from the United States and Germany halted over bureaucratic issues. Liu's friends suspect that authorities want to let him die.



    27/06/2017 09:24:00 CHINA
    'Too late' to cure Liu Xiaobo, it’s terminal cancer

    Liu Xia, the wife of the great dissident, says any cure is now useless. The US Commission on China asks Liu Xiaobo be transferred to the United States for medical treatment. According to prison authorities, a team of eight doctors are watching over the Nobel Laureate’s Health. The accusation: he was allowed access to treatment too late.



    25/04/2016 09:19:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
    Hong Kong, Christians protest against demolition of crosses

    Led by Card. Joseph Zen, dozens of Christians of all denominations protested to ask Beijing to stop the destruction of Christian religious symbols. The retired bishop of the territory: "We have less freedom here too, it is our moral duty to denounce this".  Xi Jinping meets religions: "You have to obey the Party, and Communist officials must be atheists and Marxist to defend ourselves against overseas infiltration ".

     



    25/07/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
    Growing concern that Green Paper will lead to “fake democracy”
    Pro-democracy activists are worried that answers to Green Paper questions might be ignored or manipulated. They call on the Territory’s government to say how it is going to evaluate the consultation results and refer them to Beijing. Many pro-democracy politicians express their opinions.
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.