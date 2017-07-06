|
» 07/08/2017, 12.24
HONG KONG - CHINA
Victoria Ma
Hong Kong Christians pray for Liu Xiaobo and his wife. Cardinal Zen: Tell the truth like him
A vigil of almost 300 Catholics and Protestants for the great dissident who is dying from terminal cancer liver cancer and for his wife. Liu is "China's Conscience." Cardinal Zen: He is like a prophet of the Old Testament. Rev Wu: His writings are full of Christian values. Postcards to sign and send to the Liu family: "Xiaobo, we are with you".
See also
05/07/2017 09:38:00 CHINA
Foreign Doctors invited to China to treat 'subversive' Nobel Peace Laureate, Liu Xiaobo
Medical experts from the United States and Germany. Hopes that the dissident can be brought abroad for treatment. Open letter to the G20 leaders to press Xi Jinping, who will be present at the Hamburg meeting. Visitors to the hospital could not find the patient.
07/07/2017 10:01:00 CHINA
Doctors tell Liu Xiaobo's family to prepare for his death
Treatment against liver cancer interrupted, in preference of palliative care. The invitation from specialists from the United States and Germany halted over bureaucratic issues. Liu's friends suspect that authorities want to let him die.
27/06/2017 09:24:00 CHINA
'Too late' to cure Liu Xiaobo, it’s terminal cancer
Liu Xia, the wife of the great dissident, says any cure is now useless. The US Commission on China asks Liu Xiaobo be transferred to the United States for medical treatment. According to prison authorities, a team of eight doctors are watching over the Nobel Laureate’s Health. The accusation: he was allowed access to treatment too late.
25/04/2016 09:19:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
Hong Kong, Christians protest against demolition of crosses
Led by Card. Joseph Zen, dozens of Christians of all denominations protested to ask Beijing to stop the destruction of Christian religious symbols. The retired bishop of the territory: "We have less freedom here too, it is our moral duty to denounce this". Xi Jinping meets religions: "You have to obey the Party, and Communist officials must be atheists and Marxist to defend ourselves against overseas infiltration ".
25/07/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
Growing concern that Green Paper will lead to “fake democracy”
Pro-democracy activists are worried that answers to Green Paper questions might be ignored or manipulated. They call on the Territory’s government to say how it is going to evaluate the consultation results and refer them to Beijing. Many pro-democracy politicians express their opinions.
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
Books
