|
|
» 07/12/2017, 14.25
CHINA
Hong Kong Christians seek overseas care for Liu Xiaobo
According to Shenyang Hospital's medical report, the dissident's conditions are critical: the liver cancer is in terminal, requiring dialysis, and resuscitation. But foreign doctors allowed to visit him on July 9 said he could still travel. Christians in Hong Kong cite to art. 33 of the Chinese Constitution: "The country respects and protects the human rights of citizens," they demand respect for Liu Xiaobo's right to life and for his choice to seek treatment abroad.
See also
15/10/2010 HONG KONG – CHINA
Via Crucis for the persecuted will be held in Hong Kong
A prayer vigil for jailed bishops and priests and religious freedom in China will be held tomorrow in the territory as the Diocese’s Justice and Peace Commission prevails over reticent authorities. Hong Kong Bishop Tong says Liu’s Nobel Prize “honours the Chinese people” as a whole.
02/07/2009 HONG KONG - CHINA
Tens of thousands of disgruntled residents march for democracy
Environmentalists, unhappy investors, pro-democracy activists and young people take to the street. Police tries to tightly cordon off the event to prevent participation. The official ceremony includes shows, acrobats and performers from the mainland, attracting thousands of spectators. During the flag-raising ceremony activists call for the release of Liu Xiaobo.
08/07/2017 12:24:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
Hong Kong Christians pray for Liu Xiaobo and his wife. Cardinal Zen: Tell the truth like him
A vigil of almost 300 Catholics and Protestants for the great dissident who is dying from terminal cancer liver cancer and for his wife. Liu is "China's Conscience." Cardinal Zen: He is like a prophet of the Old Testament. Rev Wu: His writings are full of Christian values. Postcards to sign and send to the Liu family: "Xiaobo, we are with you".
01/07/2017 15:11:00 HONG KONG – CHINA
Hong Kong’s 20 years marked by Xi Jinping's threats and police beating
The Chinese president warns of a "red line" against Hong Kong independence. He told young people to study the Chinese constitution, noting that the government must take measures to ensure greater security. Meanwhile, “patriotic thugs with triad background” beat up pro-democracy activists. After Xi’s departure, the 1st July march got underway. Some protesters called for Liu Xiaobo’s liberation. Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration has no practical significance.
07/01/2011 CHINA – HONG KONG
Liu Xiaobo unaware of Szeto Wah’s death
The iconic figure of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, who died on 2 January, had been invited to the Nobel Peace Prize presentation ceremony for the Chinese dissident. At present, no one can communicate with Liu and his family. His wife is unlawfully under house arrest.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
08/07/2017 LEBANON
06/07/2017 PHILIPPINES
07/07/2017 VATICAN
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®