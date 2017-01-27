|
|
» 02/03/2017, 12.18
VIETNAM
Hue, plainclothes police attack a group of priests and block prayer service
Fr. Phan Van Loi reports new crackdown by the authorities. Over the past two months there has been a significant increase in controls on the local community and the movements of priests. Attack over Thien An monastery, the center of a dispute between Catholics and Communist leaders for the possession of land.
