» 01/25/2017, 12.04
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
Human Rights Lawyers tortured to extract "confessions"
Among the nearly 300 detained lawyers 50% are Catholic or Protestant Christians. Beatings, electric shocks, threats, deprived of liquids to coerce them into admitting they "conspired against state security". The lawyers’ wives threatened.
See also
14/01/2017 15:04:00 CHINA
Lawyer Li Chunfu shows signs of deep mental and physical scars after 18 months in prison
He has represented 200 miners in Hebei and some members of the Falun Gong movement. His brother, a Christian lawyer, has represented members of house churches and political dissidents. The police have probably threatened him of jailing him again if he talks about his situation and if he meets other human rights lawyers, or their spouses, who are fighting for their release. China Change calls for an international investigation into torture and violence in China.
16/01/2017 14:01:00 CHINA
Drugged and schizophrenic: the fruits of the imprisonment and torture of Human Rights lawyer Li Chunfu
In prison, he was forced to take daily medicine "against the high blood pressure" (which he has never had). Long periods spent locked in a narrow iron cage. The testimony of his sister-in-law Wang Qiaoling and thanks his wife Bi Liping: "Expose the crimes of the Tianjin police. Show them to the light of day". The magazine "China Change" demands an international investigation into abuses against Human Rights lawyers (many of them are Christians).
02/08/2016 09:49:00 CHINA
Amid many injustices, trial of Human Rights lawyer opens
Zhai Yanmin is accused of "subversion of state power." Last year about 300 lawyers arrested. Dozens more in police custody. The authorities have never allowed the relatives of the detainees to visit them; They seized the wives and even small children of some to bend them to confess their "crimes". Wang Yu's "confession".
02/12/2016 11:44:00 CHINA
Peng Ming, Christian ecologist and activist, dies in prison. Three other disappeared "at the risk of torture"
Peng Ming was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005. In the past he had a brilliant managerial career. Later he wrote books on democracy and environmental protection against the violent industrialization in the country. He was convicted of "terrorism." Still no word on Christian lawyer Jiang Tianyong. Dissident Xie Yang beaten by prison officers. Lawyer Huang Qi and reporter Liu Fei detained by police.
18/01/2017 14:46:00 CHINA
Human rights lawyer Li Chunfu’s heart-breaking physical and mental suffering continues
Torture left him with deep physical scars. “Tell me! What are you still hiding from me!” is Li’s eerie cry, an echo of his interrogations.
