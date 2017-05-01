08 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/08/2017, 13.55

    CHINA

    Hunan, gas leak kills 18 miners in a coal mine



    37 other brought to safety. Arrest series related to the accident. The dead in the mine do not stop. Underlying the tragedies there is often corruption and non-compliance with security standards.

    Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - A gas leak has killed at least 18 workers in a coal mine in Hunan province, central China. 37 other miners involved in the incident yesterday were rescued and taken to hospital urgently, according to Xinhua quoting local authorities.

    The Jilinqiao mine is located in Huangfenqiao. The police, according to the same sources, had already arrested an unspecified number of people in connection with the tragedy, while investigators are investigating how the uncontrolled gas leak occurred.

    China is the largest coal producer in the world and deadly accidents in mines are frequent. Last March, in Heilongjiang Province, Northeast China, 17 men died because a lift crashed into the access pit.

    In December alone, explosions in two different coal mines in Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang killed at least 59 people. Last October, in Chongqing District, Central China, 33 miners died in an explosion in the local mine and in September at least 18 lost their lives due to an explosion in the mine in the northwestern region of Ningxia.

    In general safety standards are very low. According to official statistics in 2015, 598 workers were killed in coal mines. Although the number of victims is decreasing, many human rights groups believe that real numbers are much higher, as many accidents are not reported due to fear of closure.

    Accidents are often caused by corruption: miners - and often the owner is the same state - seek profit margins at the expense of miners’ safety. Over the last few years, due to the over production of coal, the government plans to close at least 1000 of the most obsolete mines.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    China
    economy
    mines
    coal
    incidents
    hunan











    See also

    14/12/2004 CHINA
    Hunan: 4 dead, 16 missing in mine disaster
    In Guizhou rescue efforts are continuing to save 36 miners missing.

    02/11/2016 09:06:00 CHINA
    Lifeless bodies of 33 miners recovered from Chongqing coal mine

    Two workers survived and were saved yesterday. According to official statistics there were 598 mining deaths in 2015. But human rights groups suspect a much higher figure. Coal is the most important energy source for China. There is a plan to close at least 1000 mines for overproduction.



    27/07/2015 CHINA
    Heilongjiang, six miners rescued after a week; five still underground; four dead
    The incident occurred at the Xuxiang mine, which produces 150 thousand tons of coal per year. In 2014 there were only 931 deaths in coal mine accidents. Many are the result of private and state representatives’ corruption.

    27/11/2006 CHINA
    More than 53 killed in two coal mine blasts

    The thirst for energy of the giant that is China is putting coal plants under pressure and safety is consequently ignored. The number of mining deaths reaches 20,000 a year.



    10/03/2005 CHINA
    Coal mine explosion in northern China traps 29 workers




    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.