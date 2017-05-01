|
CHINA
Hunan, gas leak kills 18 miners in a coal mine
37 other brought to safety. Arrest series related to the accident. The dead in the mine do not stop. Underlying the tragedies there is often corruption and non-compliance with security standards.
14/12/2004 CHINA
Hunan: 4 dead, 16 missing in mine disaster
In Guizhou rescue efforts are continuing to save 36 miners missing.
02/11/2016 09:06:00 CHINA
Lifeless bodies of 33 miners recovered from Chongqing coal mine
Two workers survived and were saved yesterday. According to official statistics there were 598 mining deaths in 2015. But human rights groups suspect a much higher figure. Coal is the most important energy source for China. There is a plan to close at least 1000 mines for overproduction.
27/07/2015 CHINA
Heilongjiang, six miners rescued after a week; five still underground; four dead
The incident occurred at the Xuxiang mine, which produces 150 thousand tons of coal per year. In 2014 there were only 931 deaths in coal mine accidents. Many are the result of private and state representatives’ corruption.
27/11/2006 CHINA
More than 53 killed in two coal mine blasts
The thirst for energy of the giant that is China is putting coal plants under pressure and safety is consequently ignored. The number of mining deaths reaches 20,000 a year.
10/03/2005 CHINA
Coal mine explosion in northern China traps 29 workers
|
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
04/05/2017 RUSSIA
Russian Orthodox against Jehovah's Witnesses
Vladimir Rozanskij
01/05/2017 TURKEY
04/05/2017 INDIA
02/05/2017 VATICAN
02/05/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
05/05/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
02/05/2017 PAKISTAN
03/05/2017 SYRIA
05/05/2017 SYRIA - UN
04/05/2017 VATICAN " VIETNAM
