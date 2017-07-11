|
Geographic areas
|
11/07/2017, 10.03
SYRIA
Hundreds of families return to Raqqa after the expulsion of Isis
Returns to the former jihadist stronghold in Syria have begun. The first phase concerns the eastern district of Al-Meshleb, cleansed of explosives left by the militiamen. Land reclamation work continues. In recent days, several civilian deaths due to detonation of mines.
|
