» 11/11/2017, 09.45
IRAN - USA - UN
IAEA responds to US fears on Iranian nuclear deal: Tehran respects all commitments
Director General Yukiya Amano met US Ambassador to the UN Haley. Tehran follows the terms of the agreement and allows access to all sites. A response to Washington’s claims of "insufficient" visits and controls. The EU expresses its total support for "one of the most important achievements of international diplomacy".
See also
10/10/2017 13:10:00 ISRAEL - IRAN - USA
Israel, former intelligence chief calls on Trump to uphold Iranian nuclear deal
Amos Yadlin invites the White House not to end the Jcpoa and reserve the "threat" of a retreat to a "more strategic" moment. Europe's support needed to put more pressure on Tehran. IAEA General Director: Iran respects "all commitments taken". British Prime Minister: It has "neutralized" the nuclear ambitions of the Islamic Republic.
02/12/2016 10:15:00 IRAN - USA
US Senate approves the extension of sanctions against Tehran
Iran Sanctions Act provides for the extension to 10 years of sanctions. The text approved by 99 votes in favor, 0 votes against. Previously, the Chamber had given the green light to the law. It now needs the signature of outgoing President Obama. The point people of the future Trump administration, include the head of the CIA, ready to cancel the international agreement. Approval in Israel.
26/02/2008 IRAN
Doubts of the IAEA over the Iranian bomb bring Tehran toward new sanctions
The report of the UN atomic energy agency asserts that it has never had "credible assurances" on the military program, which according to U.S. intelligence had been ended in 2003. "Sanctions will not stop us", says Ahmadinejad.
26/04/2017 11:08:00 IRAN - UNITED STATES
Vienna, uncertainty shrouds tenability of Iranian nuclear agreement
Iran and the main international powers met yesterday in the Austrian capital. Focus of "closed door meeting" the "respect" of the terms of the agreement. Tensions between Washington and Tehran are increasing. Iranian Minister: The United States respects neither the spirit or the terms of the agreement.
19/04/2006 IRAN
US not excluding military solution to Iran nuclear crisis
Nothing came out of yesterday's meeting of the permanent members of the UN Security Council about Iran's nuclear ambitions. But Ahmadinejad says he's ready to fight it out on the military front too.
