

» 01/05/2017, 12.18



CHINA Illegitimate Bishop Tu Shihua, recently ordained, has died aged 98, Elizabeth Li



According to an obituary of the Council of Chinese bishops, the bishop was Rector of the National Seminary in Beijing between 1983 and 1992, as well as head of the Patriotic Association and the Council of Chinese Bishops. Beijing (AsiaNews) - Bishop Anthony Tu Shihua, one of the eight illegitimate bishops in China, died on Jan 4 morning in Beijing at the age of 98. Media reports said he was among the illicitly ordained bishops in China whom Pope Francis may recognize. Bishop Tu, a native of Hubei province, was one of the first self-elected and self-ordained bishops in China, ordained without papal mandate on August 15, 1959 as the bishop of Hanyang (Hubei), and later the ordinary of Puqi (Hubei) in 2001. Bishop Tu had lived in Beijing and served in the head office of “Patriotic Association and bishops’ council” for more than a decade. According to an obituary of “Patriotic Association and bishops’ council” dated Jan. 1, 2017, Bishop Tu was named a leader of the Patriotic Association and Bishops’ Council for years, and was a former rector of the National Seminary in Beijing in 1983-1992. Born on Nov 22, 1919 in a Catholic family in Mianyang (Hubei), he studied at the Hankou seminary in 1931-1943, and further studied in Beijing. He was ordained a priest in April 1944. He had been standing committee member of 2nd national committee of patriotic laypeople association. Since Church activities revived after destruction of the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), he was vice chairman of national committee of Patriotic Association in 1980 (3rd), 1986 (4th), 1992 (5th) and 1998 (6th), the obituary said. In 1986, he had been vice president of the bishops’ council. In 2004 (7th), he had been advisor to the Patriotic Association and bishops’ council, it continued. The obituary said he liked philosophy and was fluent in several languages, and had written articles and translated books. He had trained clergy to be “patriotic and to love the Church”. He was a frequent contributor to the Catholic Church in China an official magazine of the two government-sanctioned Church bodies. In the magazine’s first issue, published in 1980, Bishop Tu had an article titled “Carrying Forward the Spirit of the Apostles' Traditional Spirit, and Running the Chinese Church Independently and autonomously”, discussing the operations of the Catholic Church Affairs Commission, which he was due to establish. (see photo) In 2011, the Phoenix TV station based in Hong Kong interviewed him about his ordination and his life in the Church the '50s. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Illegitimate Bishop Tu Shihua, recently ordained, has died aged 98, East Asia China

According to an obituary of the Council of Chinese bishops, the bishop was Rector of the National Seminary in Beijing between 1983 and 1992, as well as head of the Patriotic Association and the Council of Chinese Bishops.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

25/07/2007 CHINA

The Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association celebrates 50 years at a less than ideal moment

Founded on August 2, 1957, the association is less and less able to serve its original purpose, namely to manage the Catholic community on behalf of the government. Some 5,000 invited guests are expected for the celebrations but many will be absent.



12/01/2011 CHINA – VATICAN

Beijing’s revenge against Mgr Jia Zhiguo’s orphanage, which might be seized

Opened 20 years ago, the orphanage is home to about 100 disabled boys and girls. The government wants to take it over and send away the 30 nuns who care for the children in an attempt to undermine the moral authority of the bishop who refuses to join the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.



24/03/2010 CHINA – VATICAN

Another underground priest arrested in Fujian

He organised a camp for 300 university students. He was charged along with other priests, one of whom was held for 15 days and then released. Two more are waiting for their arrest. Tens of priests are currently detained in prisons or forced labour camps. Three bishops are still in police custody years after they disappeared. The Vatican Commission on the Church in China ends its plenary session today.



21/03/2008 CHINA - VATICAN

The Vatican's "double face", according to Beijing

Ye Xiaowen, the religious affairs minister, lashes out against an imaginary power grab on the part of the Vatican, and rejects any sort of openness, precisely while a Chinese delegation is meeting with the secretariat of state in Rome.



20/04/2007 CHINA

Patriotic Church bishop critically ill

The controversial prelate has been ill for several years. Many faithful have often avoided him because of his anti-Vatican views. In public life he has taken on many functions but China’s Catholic Patriotic Association has been preparing his succession for some time.







