» 01/05/2017, 12.18
CHINA
Elizabeth Li
Illegitimate Bishop Tu Shihua, recently ordained, has died aged 98,
According to an obituary of the Council of Chinese bishops, the bishop was Rector of the National Seminary in Beijing between 1983 and 1992, as well as head of the Patriotic Association and the Council of Chinese Bishops.
See also
25/07/2007 CHINA
The Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association celebrates 50 years at a less than ideal moment
Founded on August 2, 1957, the association is less and less able to serve its original purpose, namely to manage the Catholic community on behalf of the government. Some 5,000 invited guests are expected for the celebrations but many will be absent.
12/01/2011 CHINA – VATICAN
Beijing’s revenge against Mgr Jia Zhiguo’s orphanage, which might be seized
Opened 20 years ago, the orphanage is home to about 100 disabled boys and girls. The government wants to take it over and send away the 30 nuns who care for the children in an attempt to undermine the moral authority of the bishop who refuses to join the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.
24/03/2010 CHINA – VATICAN
Another underground priest arrested in Fujian
He organised a camp for 300 university students. He was charged along with other priests, one of whom was held for 15 days and then released. Two more are waiting for their arrest. Tens of priests are currently detained in prisons or forced labour camps. Three bishops are still in police custody years after they disappeared. The Vatican Commission on the Church in China ends its plenary session today.
21/03/2008 CHINA - VATICAN
The Vatican's "double face", according to Beijing
Ye Xiaowen, the religious affairs minister, lashes out against an imaginary power grab on the part of the Vatican, and rejects any sort of openness, precisely while a Chinese delegation is meeting with the secretariat of state in Rome.
20/04/2007 CHINA
Patriotic Church bishop critically ill
The controversial prelate has been ill for several years. Many faithful have often avoided him because of his anti-Vatican views. In public life he has taken on many functions but China’s Catholic Patriotic Association has been preparing his succession for some time.
