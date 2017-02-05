02 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/02/2017, 18.56

    NEPAL

    Impeachment motion against chief justice threatens local elections

    Christopher Sharma

    About 249 MPs out of 593 signed the motion. Government loses coalition partners. Move casts doubt on local elections set for 14 May.

    Kathmandu (AsiaNews) – Nepali Congress (NCI) and Communist Party of Nepal (CPN-Maoist Centre) lawmakers sponsored a motion to impeach Chief Justice Sushila Karki.

    For some analysts, this creates uncertainties about upcoming local elections on 14 May, which have already sparked divisions between ruling parties and those that support the Madhesi and Tharu minorities.

    Over the past few weeks, the local Catholic Church had expressed itself in favour of peaceful elections.

    CPN MP Min Bahadur Bishwokarma and CPN-MC chief whip Tek Bahadur Basnet were among the 249 MPs (out of 593) who backed the motion.

    Reacting to the move, Home Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Bimlendra Nidhi tendered his resignation, whilst Kamal Thapa, another deputy prime minister and leader of the Hindu royalist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) also pulled out of the government.

    According to the constitution, an impeachment motion can be tabled in parliament with the support of at least a quarter of all legislators, and requires two thirds to pass. Karki is accused of interfering with executive orders and biased rulings.

    Attorney General General Raman Shrestha said that Karki's impeachment is necessary because she has interfered with the appointment of a new chief of police.

    “We decided [to act] after she ignored our request that she stop interfering with executive prerogatives,” said Mr Bishwakarma. “We are not doing this to undermine local elections.”

    For Bhim Bahadur Rawal, leader of the main opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), "This is a biased and dictatorial move. We are opposed to this motion that interferes with the judiciary."

    According to Ramp Kamal Thapa, the motion is "an attack on the independent judiciary”. For him, "This decision was taken without consulting us".

    "We are one of the main coalition partners,” he added, “but the government acted without our support and for that reason it would not be ethical to remain part of it. So today we have decided to withdraw from the government."

    Writer and analyst Keshaw Presad noted that "the demands from Terai-based party have yet to be addressed. The Home Affairs minister responsible for security has resigned. Part of the coalition quit, and this makes local election on 14 May uncertain. This will prolong Nepal's transition and instability.”

    If local elections do take place, they will be the first in 19 years. Meanwhile, Karki was suspended from her post with immediate effect.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    nepal
    supreme court
    chief justice
    sushila karki
    impeachment
    local elections











    See also

    03/04/2014 INDIA
    Indian elections: IT bosses running for seats in Bangalore
    Nandan Nilekani (Congress) and V Balakrishnan (Aam Aadmi Party) are former executives for Infosys, one of India's largest information technology (IT) companies. Both want to be a new and transparent alternative in the country's political landscape, far from the corruption that has tired so many voters.

    23/12/2004 PALESTINE
    Voters go to the poll to elect local officials for the first time in 30 years
    About 1,000 candidates are  running for 300 municipal seats in West Bank villages and towns. It will be the first electoral test before the January 9 presidential elections. Surveys put Fatah at 42 per cent.

    07/03/2005 IRAQ
    Opening of National Assembly set
    Iraq's new parliament will meet for the first time on March 16. Deal for a working majority is near, say political leaders.

    27/12/2005 IRAQ
    Sunni and secular Shiites stage protest in Baghdad against Election Commission
    Demonstrators call for fresh elections and are putting pressure on the Arab League and the United Nations to seriously consider their allegations of election fraud.

    01/06/2015 TURKEY
    Erdogan’s campaign centred on Islam and nationalism
    As head of state, he is constitutionally barred from party politics. However, he is holding rally after rally appealing to conservative Muslim voters. A video from the ruling party released to commemorate the conquest culminates with the Muslim call to prayer being recited from a minaret at Saint Sophia, which is now a museum.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.