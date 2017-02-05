|
|
» 05/02/2017, 18.56
NEPAL
Christopher Sharma
Impeachment motion against chief justice threatens local elections
About 249 MPs out of 593 signed the motion. Government loses coalition partners. Move casts doubt on local elections set for 14 May.
See also
03/04/2014 INDIA
Indian elections: IT bosses running for seats in Bangalore
Nandan Nilekani (Congress) and V Balakrishnan (Aam Aadmi Party) are former executives for Infosys, one of India's largest information technology (IT) companies. Both want to be a new and transparent alternative in the country's political landscape, far from the corruption that has tired so many voters.
23/12/2004 PALESTINE
Voters go to the poll to elect local officials for the first time in 30 years
About 1,000 candidates are running for 300 municipal seats in West Bank villages and towns. It will be the first electoral test before the January 9 presidential elections. Surveys put Fatah at 42 per cent.
07/03/2005 IRAQ
Opening of National Assembly set
Iraq's new parliament will meet for the first time on March 16. Deal for a working majority is near, say political leaders.
27/12/2005 IRAQ
Sunni and secular Shiites stage protest in Baghdad against Election Commission
Demonstrators call for fresh elections and are putting pressure on the Arab League and the United Nations to seriously consider their allegations of election fraud.
01/06/2015 TURKEY
Erdogan’s campaign centred on Islam and nationalism
As head of state, he is constitutionally barred from party politics. However, he is holding rally after rally appealing to conservative Muslim voters. A video from the ruling party released to commemorate the conquest culminates with the Muslim call to prayer being recited from a minaret at Saint Sophia, which is now a museum.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
28/04/2017 ISLAM " VATICAN " EGYPT
A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
27/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
01/05/2017 TURKEY
26/04/2017 CHINA
27/04/2017 GERMANY - SYRIA - ISLAM
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
27/04/2017 TIBET " CHINA
26/04/2017 NEPAL
27/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®