VATICAN - ITALY
In Bologna, Pope calls on Italy and Europe to valorize humanism
On a pastoral visit to Bologna (and Cesena), Pope Francis calls for collaboration between the Church, the university and city council to give a "horizon" to the life of the city. Solidarity and dialogue between the social partners to overcome the economic crisis, which has an ethical root: "At the root there is a betrayal of the common good by both individuals and groups of power. It is therefore necessary to remove the centrality of the law of profit and assign it to the person and to the common good. " The beatification of Slovak Salesian Titus Zeman.
See also
07/06/2006 JAPAN
More poor, unemployed and elderly people in Japan
Social welfare pensions are just about enough to survive in a country where poverty is considered shameful. The growing average age is cause for concern.
17/06/2009 VIETNAM
Vietnamese Catholics want to fully participate in their country’s development
Cardinal Phạm Minh Mẫn stresses how the economic development that followed the decision to open Vietnam’s economy to market forces has had negative consequences. These include a rural exodus and the decline of traditional moral values, partly as a result of the arrogance of those in power and a lack of preparation.
20/06/2013 VATICAN
Pope: fighting hunger "through pursuit of dialogue and fraternity", overcoming "myopic economic interests"
Greeting participants at FAO conference, Francis calls the fact that millions of people not having enough to eat while food production is sufficient "a scandal". “Human person and human dignity are not simply catchwords, but pillars for creating shared rules and structures capable of passing beyond purely pragmatic or technical approaches in order to eliminate divisions and to bridge existing differences".
25/05/2013 VATICAN
Pope: the economic crisis has ethical roots, we need a global rethink of system
We can not put "the idols of power, profit, money, over and above the value of the human person." Unemployment "is spreading like wildfire in large areas of the West and boundaries of poverty are spreading at an alarming rate. And there is no worse material poverty, I am compelled to emphasize, than that which does not allow people to earn their daily bread and deprives them of the dignity of work. "
18/03/2010 VATICAN
Pope: economic crisis opportunity to think of a more "human" development model
The crisis overcome more successfully by those companies able to follow a moral and caring behaviour towards people and the territory. Development, in any field of human existence also implies openness to the transcendent.
