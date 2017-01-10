01 October 2017
    • » 10/01/2017, 13.43

    VATICAN - ITALY

    In Bologna, Pope calls on Italy and Europe to valorize humanism



    On a pastoral visit to Bologna (and Cesena), Pope Francis calls for collaboration between the Church, the university and city council to give a "horizon" to the life of the city. Solidarity and dialogue between the social partners to overcome the economic crisis, which has an ethical root: "At the root there is a betrayal of the common good by both individuals and groups of power. It is therefore necessary to remove the centrality of the law of profit and assign it to the person and to the common good. " The beatification of Slovak Salesian Titus Zeman.

    Bologna (AsiaNews) - "I encourage you to valorize this humanism of which you are the depositary to seek wise and far-sighted solutions to the complex problems of our time, seeing them as a difficulty, but also as opportunities for growth and improvement. What I say is valid for Italy as a whole and for the whole of Europe."

    This was Pope Francis’ call addressed today to the city of Bologna where he is on a pastoral visit, meeting representatives of the world of work, entrepreneurs, unions and unemployed before the Angelus. The meeting took place in Piazza Maggiore, in front of the basilica of Saint Petronious. And referring to him, the protector of the city, the pontiff suggested the path of humanism as the collaboration between "the Church, the City and the University". "When they talk and work together," he added, "they reinforce the precious humanism they express and the city - so to say -" breathes ", it has a horizon, and is not afraid to face the challenges that arise."

    The Pope stressed the need for dialogue and solidarity even among the social partners. He said: “We must never bend solidarity to the logic of financial profit, also because that's how we take it from the weaker, we rob them of it, those need it so much."

    He also quoted the "Work Pact" signed last May by the Bolognese Curia together with the municipality to reintegrate and find work for many unemployed. It uses funds from the local government and a curia legacy (the proceeds of the Faac industry which produces automatic gates).

    "The recent 'Work Pact', which saw all social partners, and even the Church, sign a common commitment to help find stable answers, not beggary, is an important method that I hope can give the fruits hoped for ". And he recalled the ethical root of the current economic crisis: "The economic crisis - he said - has a European and global dimension; and, as we know, it is also an ethical, spiritual and human crisis. At the root there is a betrayal of the common good by both individuals and power groups. It is therefore necessary to remove the centrality of the law of profit and assign it to the person and to the common good. But in order for this centrality to be real, effective, and not just proclaimed in words, there must be more opportunities for decent work."

    At the Angelus Francis entrusted the city to the Virgin of St. Luke, whose sanctuary dominates the surrounding hills.

    After the Marian prayer, Pope Francis recalled that Titus Zeman (1915-1969), a Salesian priestwas beatified yesterday, in Bratislava (Slovakia).  On the advent of communism in Czechoslovakia and the ban on religious orders, he continued to educate young people. That is why in 1952 he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, of which he only served 12. However, debilitated by his prison, he died in 1969. "He - said the pope - joins the long line of martyrs of the twentieth century. His testimony supports us in the most difficult moments of life and helps us to recognize, even amid our trials, the Lord's presence. "
