» 10/06/2017, 14.03
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
In Jharkhand, Hindu extremists accuse a Catholic headmaster of boycotting their shops
Dilip Ekka heads St Joseph’s School. Nationalists want to undermine India’s Catholic educational system. For Sajan K George, Christians have "been targeted by extremist groups” because they work for tribal development.
See also
19/02/2008 VATICAN
Pope: despite secularisation, signs of a reawakening of religious life are growing
The Spirit is prompting a new commitment to faithfulness in the historical religious institutes, together with new forms of religious consecration in harmony with the needs of the time, characterised by the desire for radical evangelical poverty, faithful love of the Church, and generous dedication to one's neighbour.
19/09/2017 18:25:00 VATICAN
Pope creates an Institute for Matrimonial and Family Sciences
The new body replaces the one founded by John Paul II. The goal is to adapt to the journey undertaken by the Church with the Synods of 2014 and 2015 and with the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Amoris laetitia of 2016.
04/04/2011 CHINA
China launches “charm” campaign to clean up its image
Beijing is betting on cultural and arts exchange to present itself as a peaceful power. However, the world sees the arrests of dissidents and media censorship. A survey for the BBC shows a growing popular displeasure towards China, especially in the West.
26/11/2010 VATICAN
Pope: mission is the Churches’ way of being
Receiving participants biannual general assembly of the Union of Superiors General. Benedict XVI emphasizes the desire to bring the Gospel to all, "supported by a strong experience of God, a robust formation and life in community, key to understanding and revitalizing consecrated life."
18/07/2012 CHINA
Confucius institutes as Trojan horses for Chinese hegemony
Confucius institutes are proliferating around the world, backed by China's government and Communist rulers. These organisations are not only designed to promote Chinese language and culture but also to change how the world views China. Yet, however massive the campaign may be, it cannot sweep under the rug criticism for Beijing's violations of human rights and religious freedom. Here is a paper by 'China Brief' on China's changing diplomacy.
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
