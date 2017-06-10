|
RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
In Moscow, King Salman signs milestone agreements in military technology and weapons
First, historic visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia. At the center, a $ 3 billion deal for arms sales, including an advanced air defence system. Added to this are investments in the energy sector for one billion. The common goal of stabilizing the oil market.
See also
25/02/2017 15:40:00 INDONESIA – SAUDI ARABIA
Oil. Pilgrimage, and Saudi king’s visit to Indonesia
On 1 March, King Salman will arrive in Jakarta on an official visit. Breaking with Protocol, President Widodo will welcome him in person at the airport. The Saudi monarch will travel with an entourage of about 1,500 people, including government ministers and princes. The visit includes a short vacation in Bali.
23/05/2016 14:34:00 SAUDI ARABIA - YEMEN
Riyadh going through backdoor diplomacy to reach deal with Houthi rebels in Yemen conflict
Saudi Arabia’s deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is seeking behind-the-scene mediation with Yemen’s Shia movement to protect the kingdom from possible Houthi attacks. Riyadh wants protection after promoting divisions and violence in Yemen.
25/08/2017 12:58:00 SAUDI ARABIA – CHINA
Riyadh out to conquer Beijing and oil in Yunnan
The Saudis want to overtake Russia in crude oil sales to China. Plan dates back to 2011, but was stopped by the Chinese government. Meanwhile, the use of electric cars in China is growing.
16/02/2017 14:31:00 UNITED KINGDOM – SAUDI ARABIA
Arms sales to Saudi Arabia and victims in Yemen put London on trial
The High Court has started a review of arms sale to Saudi Arabia that allegedly led to civilian casualties in Yemen. A growing number of UK lawmakers are calling for a review of the contract. For 62 per cent of Britons, arms sales to the Saudis is "unacceptable".
11/02/2015 EGYPT-RUSSIA
Putin and al-Sisi sign agreements on nuclear energy, arms and security
Plans to build a nuclear power plant in Dabaa; arms sales amounting to 3 billion dollars; development of tourism; a Russian industrial zone in the region of the new Suez Canal. The alliance of Putin and al-Sisi in the fight against Islamic terrorism. The gift of a Kalashnikov.
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®