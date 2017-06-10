06 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/06/2017, 09.50

    RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA

    In Moscow, King Salman signs milestone agreements in military technology and weapons



    First, historic visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia. At the center, a $ 3 billion deal for arms sales, including an advanced air defence system. Added to this are investments in the energy sector for one billion. The common goal of stabilizing the oil market.

    Moscow (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Energy, trade, but especially weapons and military technology including an air defence system - are at the heart of the agreement between Moscow and Riyadh, in the context of the first official voyage of a Saudi-historical monarch – historical US ally – to Russia. Analysts and experts say the total value of arms sales is around $ 3 billion. Investment in energy - a key sector for the kingdom, which under the "Vision 2030" reform plan intends to get rid of oil - have reached one billion.

    King Salman - accompanied by a delegation of 1000 people - made an official visit to Russia, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. The monarch has dealt with the issue of oil prices, ensuring the country's cooperation in a "stabilization" of the markets.

    The two leaders also addressed issues around which there are different positions, in particular the Syrian conflict in which Moscow is the main Damascus ally, while Riyadh is close to anti-Assad opposition movements (and jihadist groups). Putin spoke of a historic meeting, which will help to strengthen ties between the two nations.

    Observers' attention is, however, focused on the intensification of trade between the two countries on military technology and armaments. A breakthrough, just a few months after Donald Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia, during which Washington and Riyadh signed milestone agreements in industry and renewed a strong partnership after the frosty times of Barack Obama's presidency.

    Saudi Arabia has signed preliminary agreements for the purchase of the S-400 air defense system and "advanced technologies" of Russian production. Added to this are Kornet anti-cargo missiles and last generation rocket launchers. Riyadh's interest in military technology, American or Russian, confirms once more that the Middle East is the center of world trade in arms.

    In a note Saudi Arabian Military Industries emphasized that this agreement will play a "fundamental role" in the growth and development of the country's military potential. "The memorandum of understanding - adds the note - includes the transfer of technology to local production."

    The two countries have also reached an agreement for the production in Saudi Arabia of the Kalashnikov and its ammunition. Additionally, training and education programs are being promoted by Russians in Saudi Arabia, aimed at "creating hundreds of jobs".
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Russia
    Saudi Arabia
    Putin Salman
    Arms
    Trade
    Islam
    War
    Peace
    Economy











    See also

    25/02/2017 15:40:00 INDONESIA – SAUDI ARABIA
    Oil. Pilgrimage, and Saudi king’s visit to Indonesia

    On 1 March, King Salman will arrive in Jakarta on an official visit. Breaking with Protocol, President Widodo will welcome him in person at the airport. The Saudi monarch will travel with an entourage of about 1,500 people, including government ministers and princes. The visit includes a short vacation in Bali.



    23/05/2016 14:34:00 SAUDI ARABIA - YEMEN
    Riyadh going through backdoor diplomacy to reach deal with Houthi rebels in Yemen conflict

    Saudi Arabia’s deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is seeking behind-the-scene mediation with Yemen’s Shia movement to protect the kingdom from possible Houthi attacks. Riyadh wants protection after promoting divisions and violence in Yemen.



    25/08/2017 12:58:00 SAUDI ARABIA – CHINA
    Riyadh out to conquer Beijing and oil in Yunnan

    The Saudis want to overtake Russia in crude oil sales to China. Plan dates back to 2011, but was stopped by the Chinese government. Meanwhile, the use of electric cars in China is growing.



    16/02/2017 14:31:00 UNITED KINGDOM – SAUDI ARABIA
    Arms sales to Saudi Arabia and victims in Yemen put London on trial

    The High Court has started a review of arms sale to Saudi Arabia that allegedly led to civilian casualties in Yemen. A growing number of UK lawmakers are calling for a review of the contract. For 62 per cent of Britons, arms sales to the Saudis is "unacceptable".



    11/02/2015 EGYPT-RUSSIA
    Putin and al-Sisi sign agreements on nuclear energy, arms and security
    Plans to build a nuclear power plant in Dabaa; arms sales amounting to 3 billion dollars; development of tourism; a Russian industrial zone in the region of the new Suez Canal. The alliance of Putin and al-Sisi in the fight against Islamic terrorism. The gift of a Kalashnikov.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.