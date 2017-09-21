27 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/27/2017, 14.55

    MYANMAR

    In Rakhine, “Peace based on justice is possible”, says Card Bo



    The cardinal defends Aung San Suu Kyi against criticism and pressures from the international community. He welcomes the proposals by Kofi Annan. Government investigations continue into the violence by the Islamist militants of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

    Yangon (AsiaNews) – Card Charles Maung Bo, archbishop of Yangon, issued a statement yesterday to the people of Myanmar and the international community about violence in Rakhine State, in which he says that “Peace based on justice is possible”; in fact, “peace is the only way.”

    In his press release, the cardinal expresses all the pain of the Church for the victims of "a tragedy that should not have happened.” He also condemns what triggered the violence (attacks by Islamic militants against the military, and the latter’s aggressive response.

    “We feel great compassion at the flight of thousands of Muslims, Hindus, Rakhine, Mro and many others [who] were also scattered, especially children.”

    At the same time, he defends Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been criticised at the international level and pressured to condemn the military’s campaign against the Rohingya.

    “As Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has expressed her concern over all forms violence in her recent speech, we strongly advocate that aggressive responses without any embedded long term peaceful policies would be counterproductive.”

    Islamic countries and various Western powers have criticised Ms Suu Kyi for her "silence", as well as her lack of moral leadership and compassion, deeming too little too late her public statement on the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

    “[T]o lay all blame on her, stigmatizing her response is a very counterproductive measure. The circumstances under which her government took over, the multiple humanitarian challenges her government had to face during the short time, the continued role of military constitutionally imposed lack of leverage in security issues and scores of other challenges make her role a daunting one."

    The archbishop of Yangon welcomes her reassurance about the protection of human rights in Rakhine, and her stated goal of seeing all refugees return and the development of the state. he equally considers "constructive" the proposals made by the Commission led by Kofi Annan.

    "All of us need to move from a wounded past towards a healing future. Let the lessons of the past enlighten our future,” the prelate said.

    Meanwhile, government investigations continue into the ongoing clashes that began on 25 August.

    According to the government’s Information Committee, 84 people died in Maungdaw district, one of the hotspots of violence since the beginning of the crisis. The dead include Muslims, Hindus, ethnic Rakhine, Daignet, Mro and members of the Security Forces. Some 44 people are missing.

    On Sunday, the military and Hindu residents in Yebaw Kya, a village in northern Maungdaw, said they discovered mass grave with 28 bodies. Another 17 were found the following day, near the village.

    The government blames the deaths on the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). Meanwhile, the search for other bodies continues.

    Union Minister for Social Welfare Dr Win Myat Aye, Rakhine State Chief Minister U Nyi Pu, members of the National Human Rights Commission and senior military officers went to the mass grave sites on Monday and met with the relatives of the victims who confirmed the identity of 25 of the dead bodies so far.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    burmna
    rohingya
    violence
    buddhist
    smuslims
    hindus
    card charles bo
    aung san suu kyi











    See also

    01/12/2016 15:05:00 VATICAN
    Pope: we are all "resistant" to grace, resistant to the Cross, which leads to redemption

    Today marks the hundredth anniversary of the assassination of Blessed Charles de Foucauld, which took place in Algeria on December 1, 1916. He was "a man who overcame so much resistance and gave a witness that has done so much good for the Church. We ask you to bless us from heaven and help us to walk in your footsteps of poverty, contemplation and service to the poor ".



    26/03/2016 16:07:00 MYANMAR
    Card Bo: Easter and democracy break forth like a river

    In his Easter message, the archbishop of Yangon notes that God’s triumph at Easter brings hope to Myanmar after 50 years of darkness. As Catholics play a role of change in the new democracy, “Today we see another resurrection: Resurrection of hope in a frail woman: Aung San Sui Kyi.”



    26/11/2015 MYANMAR – VATICAN
    Card Bo: Jubilee of Mercy for a future of peace and prosperity in Myanmar
    In a pastoral letter for the Year of Jubilee, the archbishop of Yangon reminds the nation that it needs "mercy and compassion". The local Church’s task is to set an example and be a reference against a reality of indifference, hatred and violence. Following Laudato si’, people must show mercy to "a wounded planet." Guidelines are available at the national and parish levels.

    27/12/2013 MYANMAR
    Archbishop of Yangon: the Pope's invitation to "fraternity ", the only path to peace in Myanmar
    In his New Year message for the World Day for Peace, Msgr. Bo calls for unity "between the different souls" of "this wonderful nation." The prelate calls for citizenship for those born in the country and an end to violence against the Rohingyas. Calls for fight against poverty and human trafficking.

    04/11/2010 VATICAN
    Church needs purification and reform today as well, Pope says
    Taking the anniversary of the canonisation of St Charles Borromeo as his starting point, Benedict XVI says that the saint was a “splendid example of what it means to work for the reform of the Church,” which must “start with the life of its Pastors. Our globalised society is threatened by the “domination of economic and financial groups that dictate, and plan to continue dictating, the political agenda at the expense of the universal common good.”
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.