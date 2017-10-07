Colombo (AsiaNews) - "Man should live and depend on the Word of God and the Good News." This is the thought shared by the people who participated in the "'Annual Sale and Good News Fair" organized last month by the Ceylon Bible Society (CBS) Women's Committee. The purpose of the fair was to raise funds to support CBS's commitment to the production and sale of the Holy Bible at reduced prices.

The event was held from September 3 to 30 in St. Thomas preparatory school. It was the 64th annual sale, with several stands selling different kinds of products, including food, books, sweets, religious and household items.

The fair was attended by the Christian Reformed Church (CRC) who sold gherkins and pickles. Simone Vishvabharatha, president of the Women's Federation of CRC, reports that the proceeds will all go to the CBS: "We do it with great joy and hope, because it is a blessed thing to support and commit ourselves to seek funding for the production of the Holy Bible."

Two elderly ladies, Florence and Irene, of "YMCA Fort", sold lottery tickets, 50 rupees each. Both joyfully took part in the event because "spreading the Good News is the responsibility of each Christian."

Lakshani Fernando, CBS Secretary General, tells AsiaNews that the institute has economic problems: "We did our best for years, amidst many difficulties. We need economic support from everyone, every group or church."

Ishara Gunasekara, Marketing Manager, told AsiaNews that the cost of producing a Bible exceeds the price at which it is sold: 1200 Singalian Rupees [6.61 Euros] versus 650-700 [3.58-3.85 Euros ]: "That's why we need to find a way to balance costs."