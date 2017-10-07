|
|
» 10/14/2017, 10.00
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
In Sri Lanka, a fair to finance the distribution of the 'Good News'
It was held last month to support the commitment of the Ceylon Bible Society, which sells the Bible at a lower cost than production. Participants: It is the responsibility of all Christians
See also
01/08/2012 SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka, Christians celebrate 200 years of the Ceylon Bible Society
Since 1812, the ecumenical organization translates, publishes and distributes copies of the Bible in Tamil, Sinhalese and English. AsiaNews interviews Lakshani Fernando, current Secretary General of the CBS.
01/12/2014 SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka's Bible Society offers eyeglasses and blood tests to the elderly
The Ceylon Bible Society (CBS) devoted a whole day to the senior citizens of Dandugama. More than 500 people took part in the activities, which included a flea market, medical visits and more. Some volunteers donated towels and clothes to the residents of the St Martin's Home for Disable Women and the St Vincent de Paul's Home for Elders.
05/11/2014 JAPAN
Bible-themed card game a big hit among non-Christians in Japan
"The Bible Hunter" seeks to introduce young people to the most famous Biblical stories with Christ, the apostles, the patriarchs and prophets. Endorsed by the Japan Bible Society, it is in anime style. So far, two instalments have been released. Its creator "would be happy to see the universal values found in Christianity spreading into society, albeit slightly."
11/08/2005 INDIA
Biggest Bible on display at the Chennai Book Fair
10/05/2012 SRI LANKA
Ceylon tea to lose its purity if blended with foreign varieties
The Sri Lanka Tea Board comes out in favour of blended varieties to increase overall revenues. The island nation is the world's main exporter of 'Pure Ceylon Tea,' a finely aromatic but expensive variety of tea. In order to cut prices, foreign companies mix it with lower quality tea, but the government criticises the move, warning it could undermine the country's reputation.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
07/10/2017 VATICAN
11/10/2017 VATICAN
09/10/2017 VATICAN-KOREA
09/10/2017 IRAQ - VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®