» 04/19/2017, 16.02
TURKMENISTAN
In Turkmenistan, the Orthodox community celebrated Easter without eggs
Food is in short supply and expensive. Price hikes range between 18 and 50 per cent. The country’s worse economic crisis in 25 years continues.
