» 09/28/2017, 12.45
IRAQ
Pierre Balanian
In encircled Kurdistan, celebrations with Vatican, Japanese and Turkish flags (Video)
After Iran, tomorrow Turkey will also suspend flights to and from Erbil and Suleymaniyeh. The few available places reach dizzying figures. Kurdish borders controlled by the Iraqi army and Iranian and Turkish soldiers. Syria promises autonomy to the Syrian Kurds.
