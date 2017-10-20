|
|
» 10/27/2017, 09.07
INDIA
In rethink, Uttar Pradesh chief minister says Taj Mahal is 'gem of India'
Yesterday Yogi Adityanath visited famous Islamic monument dedicated to eternal love. The government had decided not to allocate maintenance funds. The site attracts between 40 and 50 thousand tourists per day.
|
