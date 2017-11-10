

PAKISTAN In support of 'Verna', the film-denouncing rape banned in Pakistan Shafique Khokhar e Shazia George



It was originally banned because considered controversial and politicized. It denounces the hardships endured by rape victims in pursuing justice. Pakistani host: It gives voice to the victims and teaches people how to behave in the face of violent episodes. Lahore (AsiaNews) - Shazia George is a member of Pakistan's Nja Tehreek Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (Pcws) and works with the Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (Awam). Below, the analysis of the censor committee’s ban on the public screening of the film "Verna". There has been outrage on the social media over the move to prevent the premium of the movie “Verna” ever since Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) had banned release of Pakistani film “Verna” following its viewing and considered it controversial and politicized. The general plot of the film revolves around rape and role of influential to tackle rape crime, which is considered unacceptable for the authorities. Shoaib Mansoor is a critically acclaimed Pakistani director, who has movies like “Khuda Ke Liye” (In the Name of God) and “Bol” (Speak up) to his credit. He is famous for making content driven movies, and highlighting those issues which are controversial in nature, and are avoided to be discussed openly. “Verna”, a movie directed by Shoaib Mansoor has become very popular among the females before its release in Pakistan, as the content of the movie is based on a story of a woman, and it deals with the challenges that rape victims face in Pakistan. The movie identifies and highlights the grey areas which increase vulnerability of females being raped. The film depicts the plight of women and responsiveness of the influential persons towards dealing with violence against women in our society. The movie “Verna” is due to be released on 17th November 2017, but the CBFC has banned its screening on the pretext of bold subject, bold scenes and portraying politicians negatively. Interestingly, Lahore and Karachi Censor Boards have cleared it for screening, and passed it uncut, but they are waiting for the final verdict of Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) about fate of the movie for its further screening in Punjab and Sindh provinces. According to the Moeed Pirzada, a famous TV anchor "Shoaib Mansoor's movie, "Verna" is not about "Rape Scenes", it is about police & FIA manipulating evidence & legal system to exonerate the influential rapist; it is an "art product" that holds mirror to the system of injustice in Pakistan.” “This movie is a voice to the rape victims, a warning to the perpetrators of rape, mirror to the criminal justice system of Pakistan and a tool of widespread awareness to educate the general public about how to respond to rape incidences.” The issue of rape is rampant in Pakistan, and silently harming women and girls at large in Pakistan. According to the research studies conducted by several women rights organizations, four women on the average are raped on daily basis in Pakistan. The incidence of sexual violence is neither commonly reported nor these cases are prosecuted in Pakistan due to stigma attributed to victims. Many women find traumatized not only by the rape experience, but also by family rejection upon their return, thus suffering from secondary victimizations. The rape can and often does result in social murder, because women’s value is still so closely associate with virginity wifehood and bearing children. When the women victims of sexual offense muster up their courage for trying to bring their tormentors to justice, they mostly suffer despite being victim and the perpetrators of rape escape from punishment in Pakistan due to their connection with influential persons. Socio-cultural taboos and lack of family support for shelter leaves women no alternative but to bear their lot. The women’s accessibility to legal and judiciary system is also not satisfactory, that is why the victims/survivors are discouraged to avail legal means for the justice. It is a common perception that when the state fails to prosecute the perpetrators, it not only encourages further abuse, but government’s inaction gives the impression that male violence against females is acceptable. Considering the importance of such a content driven movie, the females in Pakistan are raising their voice to support the screening of movie “Verna”, which deals with the sexual violence against women. The Pakistan Nari Tehreek and females from all corners of Pakistan have demanded to lift ban on “Verna”, and its clearance for screening without any cuts. These women believed that these kind of creepy issues could be resolved by highlighting them and by changing the mindset of the public. There are several federal and provincial laws dealing with various types of violence against women in Pakistan, which is an indication that crimes of sexual violence including; rape do occur on daily basis in Pakistan. Therefore, there is no harm in reflecting the bitter realities in dramas and movies. If a movie on the subject of rape has to undergo strict procedures in Pakistan to pave its way to screening on a large scale, then one can imagine how many challenges rape victims has to face in real life. If it is unbearable to see a woman fighting against injustice in a movie, then one can realize how difficulty would it be for women’s access to justice in real life in Pakistani society. The ban on such a woman centric movie clearly depicts the mindset of male-dominated society. The “Verna” is based on a fiction, not on true story, therefore there should not be any objection on its screening and content. Several Indian movies has faced ban in Pakistan due to having anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam content. The recent example is of Indian movie “Raees” starring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Indian actor Shahrukh Khan, which was banned in Pakistan early this year, and now again the Mahira Khan’s starrer movie “Verna” despite being the Pakistani movie, is under serious trouble, in which she plays the character of fearless woman who stands up against the injustice. Banning Indian movies having objectionable content is somehow understandable, but banning screening of a movie having Pakistani director, artists and technician is questionable. Such kind of behavior by film censor board is an attempt to discourage the creative persons that are investing their money, talent and energies to revive the Pakistani film industry. As there is a huge public support for movie "Verna", therefore Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) must allow its screening on 17th November across Pakistan in order to contribute to highlight and prevent the violence against women from the society. We wish to have more people like Shoaib Mansoor's, who could identify the discrimination and injustices against women and other marginalized groups.







