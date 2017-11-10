|
» 11/16/2017, 14.01
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar e Shazia George
In support of 'Verna', the film-denouncing rape banned in Pakistan
It was originally banned because considered controversial and politicized. It denounces the hardships endured by rape victims in pursuing justice. Pakistani host: It gives voice to the victims and teaches people how to behave in the face of violent episodes.
See also
04/02/2006 Pakistan
Pakistan: a new norm to protect women, victims of rape
A woman who is a victim of rape will no longer be condemned for adultery as under the old norm introduced in 1979. Peter Jacob: "An important verdict but we need a definitive solution to all discriminatory laws".
08/03/2008 PAKISTAN
Almost 20 women raped, killed, or fall to suicide every day
On International Women's Day, experts highlight the difficult situation of women in Pakistan. Those who suffer sexual violence are arrested, and abuse in the workplace is frequent.
28/04/2014 PAKISTAN
As Pakistani Catholics pray against sexual violence against children, more rapes reported in Punjab
Torchlight processions and prayers are held for Sara, who is in hospital in critical condition. In the past few days, two more cases have been reported: a six-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Faisalabad, and a nine-year-old girl raped and killed in Jhang District. A recent study confirms the trend, but acknowledges that only a few cases are reported.
18/07/2014 INDIA
For Catholic doctor, violence against women can destroy India
A member of the Pontifical Academy for Life talks to AsiaNews about the gang rape of a novice in Bangalore. "The fight against this culture of violence must start with respect for life, especially for the girls for whom violence begins in the womb with female feticide and infanticide," he said.
15/01/2014 MYANMAR
Catholic activist speaks of unspeakable violations as military continues to use rape as a "weapon of war"
A report released by the Women's League of Burma mentions at least a hundred cases between 2010 and 2013. For its authors, they are but "the tip of the iceberg." Most cases of sexual violence, which also involves girls as young as eight years old, are concentrated in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities. Kachin leaders tells AsiaNews that abuses are an indication of "serious deficiencies in security."
Books
