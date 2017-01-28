|
02/03/2017
INDIA
India’s 2017-2018 budget targets rural areas badly affected by demonetisation
Survey expects growth to slow from 7.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent. Demonetisation has badly affected demand and increased uncertainty. Growth in defence spending has been cut despite tensions with Pakistan and China. More money will go for women, the poor, health care, and infrastructure.
|
