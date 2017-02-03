10 February 2017
    • » 02/09/2017, 09.25

    INDIA

    India, Protestants launch a "coal fast" against global warming



    Rev. Thomas K Oommen, moderator of the Church of South India, invites believers to change their lifestyle and approach to the environment during Lent. "Spend time with friends and family, eat simple food, traveling less and rejoice in God's creation."

     

    Kottayam (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Pay attention to fuel efficiency; make small gestures to reduce the production of carbon dioxide; rediscover Sunday in the company of family and friends, rather than wasting valuable resources: This is what is proposed by the Church of South India (CSI), the Union of Protestant Churches of the country, which has launched the "Coal fasting" during Lent. For the Indian environment, it is a unique campaign of its kind that attempts to curb the harmful consequences of climate change and global warming.

    India is one of the most polluted countries in the world, especially for the use of conventional forms of energy such as coal, considered necessary to support economic growth. Although last year the government acceded to the Paris climate pact, the country continues to be one of the major causes of global warming.

    To protect biodiversity on Indian soil, Rev. Thomas K Oommen, moderator of the CIS, has sent a letter to all the leaders of the Protestant Churches, the executive members of the Synod of the CIS and the directors of the local sub-divisions. The letter invites Christians to initiate changes in their lifestyle and approach to ecology, as stated in the encyclical by Pope Francis Laudato sì to ensure environmental protection.

    Rev. Oommen says: "The Coal fast is a challenge to linger over our daily actions, to reflect on what their impact on the environment." To create a more sustainable world, adds, "I suggest the formation of small groups within your church, it may gather and discuss after church services".

    In view of Lent it invites us to "look back over the year and how you use your Sundays: How much petrol do you use? How much do you spend? Do our lives reflect a calling to stewardship in responsible use and protection of the natural environment? Reflect on how you have treated the environment. Commit yourself to simple Sundays during Lent—spending time with friends and family, simpler food, less travel, enjoying God’s creation.”
