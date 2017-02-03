|
INDIA
India, Protestants launch a "coal fast" against global warming
Rev. Thomas K Oommen, moderator of the Church of South India, invites believers to change their lifestyle and approach to the environment during Lent. "Spend time with friends and family, eat simple food, traveling less and rejoice in God's creation."


