» 01/26/2017, 12.13
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Indian Church: Women need medical care, not "safe abortion"
In India 10 women die each day for abortions beyond 20 weeks. Every year the number of abortions reaches nearly seven million. The reasons are primarily economic and social. Reduce selective abortions of girls; more prevention; grant protection to women who tend to resort to harmful practices.
