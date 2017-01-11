|
|
» 01/18/2017, 12.39
INDIA - YEMEN
Indian Church in prayer for Fr. Tom, the Salesian priest kidnapped in Yemen
On January 21 and 22 the Bishops' Conference has invoked a day of prayer for the liberation of the Salesian missionary. Card. Cleemis: We await with "anguish and prayer," news of his "release", that he is "alive and safe." Salesian Vicar: Amid the difficulties prayer is "essential" to "keep hope alive".
See also
18/03/2016 12:10:00 YEMEN
Sole survivor of Yemen massacre, Sister Sally, describes martyrdom of her sisters
The superior of the Aden community has entrusted to a sister the dramatic story of the assault on the nursing home for the elderly and disabled. The sisters were killed because of their "fidelity" to their mission, by being found ready "to welcome their Spouse”. A blood sacrifice in the hope that it will bring about "shoots of peace for the Middle East and help stop Isis". The signed letter (PDF).
27/12/2016 10:08:00 YEMEN - INDIA
Fr. Tom, kidnapped in Yemen, is alive and asks Pope for help: "I have been forgotten, I need care" (VIDEO)
Since March 4 last, the Indian Salesian has been in the hands of an Islamic State commando. Yesterday, the kidnappers released a video, in which he appeals to Francis, the Indian government and Catholics worldwide. He adds: "I urgently need medical attention." Delhi assures: Regular contact with local authorities and regional powers.
18/05/2016 12:00:00 YEMEN - INDIA
Delhi: Fr. Tom "is safe", last efforts for his release. The Vicar of Arabia urges caution
Indian government sources report that the Salesian kidnapped in Yemen is alive, well and they are working to ensure his release. He is not in the hands of the Islamic state, but "anti-government forces." Msgr. Hinder urges caution because "there are no new elements." He is optimistic, but calls for prudence.
06/04/2016 14:13:00 YEMEN - INDIA
Vicar of Arabia: Still no word on Fr. Tom. We pray for his release
Msgr. Hinder reports that so far there has been no official communication on the fate of the Salesian kidnapped in Yemen. The prelate thanks all for the demonstrations of solidarity from many parts of the world. April 4 in Bangalore a vigil marking one month since his capture was held. Salesian Vicar: a "testing time" to help us overcome "fears and divisions".
31/03/2016 09:18:00 INDIA -YEMEN
Indian Bishops urge government do utmost for Fr. Tom, the Salesian kidnapped in Yemen
In a letter addressed to the Foreign Minister the Indian Bishops' Conference calls for "urgent action" to know the "real fate" of the priest. Government assures that all "available and relevant information will be shared". The bishops thanks the Vatican for diplomatic work, and asks people to continue praying for the life of the priest.
|
|
