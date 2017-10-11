|
INDIA
Indian Church to celebrate Dalit Liberation Sunday on 12 November (Video)
The CBCI Office for Scheduled Castes/Backward Classes is behind the initiative. India’s caste system is rooted in society and Church hierarchies. For Bishop Neethinathan, discrimination has divided Indians for generations.
Bishop of Chingleput: Catholic schools to offer discounts to Dalits
Archbishop Anthonisamy Neethinathan heads the Office on Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes. He issued a circular to all Catholic schools in his diocese, offering an example that "should be applied by all dioceses". Fee reductions apply to first generation and poor pupils.
